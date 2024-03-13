If October 7 rape victims want justice, the UN is the wrong place to look - opinion

After 20 meetings on the war in Gaza, the UN Security Council met for the first time to discuss the crimes of sexual violence committed by Hamas terrorists on October 7 and the ongoing abuse of Israeli captives in Gaza. Although this is a step forward, Israel remains weary as the UN continues to ignore the cries of women in Israel and around the world or even recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization.

This month, 69 years ago, the term "Um-Shmum" (with Um being Hebrew for the UN) was coined after a series of murderous attacks that came out of the Gaza Strip against Israeli civilians. The unfortunate connotation of the term resonates to this day.

Coined by David Ben-Gurion, perhaps in a moment of unique anger over the fear of the UN's reaction to an Israeli counterattack on the Gaza Strip, encapsulated a simple understanding that we still understand today: The UN is not going to protect us, not then and certainly not now.

The United Nations Security Council is determined to condemn Israel for every attack in which civilians were killed. It served as shelter for Hamas terrorists but did not say a word in the face of evidence and proof of the most shocking acts imaginable: rape, murder, acts of sodomy, and sexual violence against Israeli women, girls, and men. The closing of the eyes, the plugging of the ears and the thundering silence will continue. Women protest in Tel Aviv demanding the release of the abductees from Gaza (credit: Niv Aharonson)

Crimes that Hamas uses as tools in its war on Israel

Hamas operatives are still harming the women and girls held captive in Gaza today. The UN discussion comes after significant international pressure, but even after a UN delegation saw evidence and proof of the acts of rape and horror that took place five months ago, it is not likely for the Security Council to take any significant action.

Unfortunately, the organization that was established almost 80 years ago is no longer a relevant source of hope for sexual abuse victims. The outcome of the UN can be easily predicted: the continuation of closing their eyes, covering their ears, and the thundering silence that will not lead to freeing our sisters and brothers from the hell of Gaza or to the end of Hamas rule.