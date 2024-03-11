'It cannot be that the world remains indifferent': FM Katz, hostage families to speak at UN

A delegation of families of the kidnapped departed on Sunday night for New York to participate in a discussion of the UN Security Council regarding the report on the sexual crimes of Hamas terrorists on October 7.

Additionally, the families will hold a meeting with the author of the report, Pramila Patten, and the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict. They will also participate in a special reception with the mayor of New York City, Eric Adams.

"The delegation is unprecedented. It is important that we are there now as families of the kidnapped, and we will do everything to release them. Each of the kidnapped and each of the captives still experiences what is described in the report. We are still on October 7, and we must put an end to it," said Yardan Gonen, the sister of the kidnapped Romi Gonen.

"On the morning of the holiday, terrorists entered our homes, kidnapped the women, raped them, and committed other terrible acts - which must be internationally recognized. It cannot be that such things happen, and the world remains indifferent,” said Eli Louk, the father of the late Shani Louk. “The idea of the delegation is a very blessed one. I hope that international awareness of everything that happened to the people of Israel will lead to the release of all the kidnapped as soon as possible."

UNSC emergency session

"Tonight, we are going to a special emergency session of the UN Security Council to place the issue of the return of the hostages at the top of the agenda,” Katz said. “Together with representatives of the families, we will discuss the special report of the UN mission, which points out the terrible things Hamas has done, and we will act to recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization and to make a clear decision on the return of all the hostages."

"The report is important not only because of the recognition of its historical truths, and not only because of the importance of knowing what really happened here on October 7, but because there are ongoing crimes there,” added Prof. Shelly Aviv Yaini. “There are still sexual assaults in captivity, and we need to bring them all back, and for that, we all know that this country cannot stand without the return of the kidnapped and captives."