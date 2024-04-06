Following failure in withholding Hamas, now is Doha's chance to rebrand - opinion

Six months have passed since the terrible October 7 massacre, when sadistic, radical Hamas terrorists stormed into dormant communities, paraglided into parties and burst into bases, burned entire families alive, raped innocent partygoers, took babies, toddlers and holocaust survivors as hostages, and sparked a most disastrous response from Israel.

The international community has long forgotten these atrocities which started the war in the first place, gradually shifting to demand Israel to stop fighting those who pledged to commit the same horrors again and again; while others have indulged themselves in the largest gaslighting campaign in the world, blatantly denying some of the most documented crimes in history and destroying posters calling for the release of innocent hostages aged 1-86.

That the leaders of Hamas oversaw the entire operation from their fancy five-star hotels in Doha is a known fact. And that the Qatari government never thought of showing a gram of introspection, uttering a word of apology, or even partly condemning the massacre committed by the criminal organization they have been empowering and harboring for decades – is sadly not very surprising, either.

Yet now, for some reason, the world looks at Doha as the expected messiah who will bring to a release of the Israeli hostages, abused daily physically, mentally, and sexually by the same captors who murdered their families and neighbors only recently.

It must be stressed that responsibility for the lives of our hostages, aged 1-86, lies in large measure in the hands of Doha (putting aside the sadistic terrorists serving in the tunnels). From a redhead baby to an eighty-six-year-old grandfather – all of these innocent lives found under the complexes funded by Qatari money – the responsibility for their lives lies on the shoulders of the Sheikh and his creativity in pressuring the leaders of the fanatic religious extremist group whose safe haven is within reach from the royal palace. People carry placards during a protest calling for the immediate release of hostages held in Gaza who were seized from southern Israel on October 7 by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas gunmen during a deadly attack, at a square in Tel Aviv, Israel, November 11, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Because Qatar has many tools to pressure Hamas, and they only need to apply them. They can freeze accounts, nationalize assets, downgrade the terror leaders to economy class or, God forbid, buy them a Subaru instead of a BMW. For all we know, they can take Hamas leaders into a dark alley and tell them that there’s no going out until the hostages are released now. The Sheikh can threaten to ban Hamas leaders from the country forever, he can menace them by turning his gargantuan propaganda machine against them and shame them on the international level. Where there is a will there is a way. The only question remaining is: is there such a will?

In this context, it is necessary to highlight with the strongest of words that a deal featuring the release of convicted Palestinian murderers who enjoy visiting hours, lawyers, fair trials, gyms, and supervised nutrition on one hand – and Israeli babies, mothers and elderly civilians who were kept in the exact opposite condition on the other – can never be framed in the context of a “fair exchange deal.”

Surely Doha would never want to see its legacy remaining as that actor which showed so much weakness in applying pressure on its own special guests, that they ended up creating an equation in which babies and grandparents are equal to murderers and terrorists, thus teaching all Jihadist movements across the West that kidnapping children and women can indeed work to achieve their goals.

A narrow time-window to rebrand

‘It’s good for both Israel and the US that Hamas is under our scrutiny in Doha, this way we can oversee their actions, so we shouldn’t drive them out’ they might argue in Qatar. Well, that this attempted scrutiny did not go so well on October 7th is not secret.

‘But Israel was the one who asked us to pay Gazan families and PA salaries!’ they might push back, denying any responsibility for the money coming into Gaza and spilled into tunnel digging and rocket manufacturing, and conveniently ignoring any plausible connection between guests in Doha’s hotels and their counterparts inside the Gaza Strip. And indeed, the Israeli public has surely learned its lesson and understood well enough who can never be trusted again to run any civil operation in the area.

Experts also say that Qatar seeks to grow closer to the West while not having to give up on its unique traditional identity, which explains the many changes they made in terms of legal affairs, as was evident during the World Cup. Some, such as Impact-SE, the renowned institute specializing in scrutinization of educational systems, even pointed out the positive changes Qatar made to school textbooks, removing examples of antisemitism and racism from their curricula.

However, on the other hand, Qatar is still operating problematic mechanisms abroad, in politics, media, and education.

For once, Qatar’s material and moral support for Muslim Brotherhood affiliated regimes, parties, social initiatives, and religious institutions across the world and in the West are a source for concern. A quick reminder: the Muslim Brotherhood is the spiritual ancestor of Salafi Jihadism, which incubated organizations such as Al-Qaeda and ISIS, and was based on utterly antisemitic European pretexts, imported and translated into Islamic thought by the likes of prominent thinker Syed Qutb. Nowadays it is an incarnation of expansionist political and social aspirations under religious pretexts far outreaching the local Middle Eastern geography, which don’t necessarily coincide with Western ideals of liberalism and freedoms.

In the media field, Qatari propaganda gargantuan Al-Jazeera spews rhetoric filled with antisemitism, holocaust denial and rejection of any presence of a Jewish state in the Jews’ ancestral homeland – especially but not exclusively on its Arabic speaking outlets. The channel directly broadcasts videos made by Hamas military propaganda, showing terrorists as positive role models, and constantly de-humanizing Israelis. All this while their West-facing platform, AJ+, knowingly flames the fuels of neo-Marxist ideas on social, economic and even racial issues on the other side of the world, which in turn stir discord and conflict within Western society – all the while avoiding official registration under the FARA act in the US for example.

On the issue of education, Qatari-funded faculties in many fields, from social studies to sciences, raised much concern, with some connecting them to the widespread anti-Israel tendency in many faculties. One worrying example for the scientific facet is the Texas A&M affair, in which astronomical amounts of Qatari funds, as well as scientific rights and collaborations, were concealed from the public eye, and which ultimately led to the decision to shut down the campus in Qatar altogether. Qatari involvement in K-12 education systems in the US is also notable, with Doha-funded content completely ignoring, if not eliminating, the existence of Israel and Jewish history, and promoting “Palestine from the river to the sea.”

Qatar’s opportunity for change

As the Hasidic saying goes, “as long as the candle is lit – it is possible to repair.”

Like some of its counterparts in the gulf and beyond, the regime in Doha has tremendous potential to become an actor which stands for peace and stability, promotes understanding and multiculturalism in the region, invests its remarkable wealth and inexhaustible energy in initiatives which empower reproachment rather than endorse destabilizing actors – all without having to give up on any of its traditional values.

Qatar can and should live up to its ethos: divest from delegitimizing, conspiratorial, antisemitic propaganda; detach from the political and social crusade against the West; push forward peace-building initiatives; and use all its resources to punish and pressure Hamas to give up their arms, release the hostages, and mark a path for a regional solution to the conflict; and, in the spirit of the nearing Passover: let our people go.