Israel's lack of direction weakens global Jewry- opinion

Six months ago, the State of Israel received a painful wake-up call, with each week that followed providing us with more “surprises” that caught us off-guard. Questions arose about the effectiveness of our military, crisis management on the international stage, and our relationship with Diaspora Jewry, among other concerns.

An examination of the facts reveals that these challenges have long been apparent but our leaders chose to defer addressing them, preferring to kick the can down the road instead of confronting the costs of making decisions. Now, we are paying the bill with interest.

According to a report by Haifa University’s Ruderman Program for American Jewish Studies, the American Jewish community has raised over $1 billion for Israel since October 7.

Disappointment with American Jewry

Despite this, along with polls indicating a deep sense of identification, profound concern, and empathy, many in Israel have expressed disappointment at the apparent apathy of American Jewry toward actively and publicly supporting Israel.

Why, then, does the overwhelming majority of American Jews refrain from participating in demonstrations, such as those outside the White House? Israeli Americans and supporters of Israel gather in solidarity with Israel and protest against antisemitism, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, during a rally on the National Mall in Washington, U.S, November 14, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)

One reason is the fact that the Israeli government has decided not to decide. Israel does not engage Diaspora Jewry in a meaningful, concrete way.

The government created a Ministry of Diaspora Affairs that does not focus on the Jewish community abroad, despite multiple tangible plans put forward. Politicians urge mass donations but shame Jews abroad for not displaying enough public support.

It is said that a chain is only as strong as its weakest link, and the State of Israel’s lack of direction not only weakens the chain with global Jewry; it breaks it.

In July 2021, then-IDF chief of staff Aviv Kohavi, along with newly appointed deputy chief of staff Herzi Halevi, attended a ceremony where Major-General Eyal Zamir, the departing deputy chief of staff, delivered a prophetic message. Zamir underscored the potential for a protracted, multi-front military campaign, along with internal challenges that would necessitate decisive action.

He warned that the IDF is on the cusp of inadequacy in facing increasingly complex threats, necessitating a strategic transformation to meet warfare demands.

The members of the General Staff heard his words, as did the political leadership. Yet, despite such warnings, political inertia repeatedly prevented meaningful action. Once again, the government decided not to decide.

For example, proposed draft laws sat in parliamentary limbo, exacerbating the rise in non-conscripted individuals from various backgrounds. The government’s lack of decisions on critical issues exacerbated the crisis we are facing.

When it comes to international relations, some opt for populist rhetoric over prudent diplomacy, undermining Israel’s strategic interests. Statements like “Eliminate Huwara” or claims that “Biden supports Hamas” only serve to strain Israel’s relations with key allies.

As Prime Minister Netanyahu noted, “the wisdom is to know how to navigate – to say ‘yes’ when possible and to say ‘no’ when necessary.” Every remark from government officials carries weight, impacting Israel’s global standing.

As an officer in the Southern Command, I encountered the difficulty of replenishing weapons and defending Israel. I am sure that cabinet ministers are also aware of this challenge, and I would expect them to take two steps.

The first is not to forcibly create a crisis with Israel’s weapons suppliers; the second is to fashion a situation in which Israel can produce arms and defense systems independently. It seems that instead, the government has chosen not to decide on either issue, opting to create a conflict with our key allies while also continuing dependency.

A cascade of seemingly minor tactical decisions morphed into major strategic blunders. What should have been routine military operations snowballed into international crises, highlighting the consequences of indecision. While Israel deliberates its course of action, the world fills in the void, shaping events according to its interests.

The policy of indecision has proven futile. Extremists on both sides often obstruct progress, but leadership demands courage, necessitating personal and political sacrifices. In times of war, these qualities are essential.

The government, and especially the cabinet, must abandon the paralysis of indecision and chart a decisive course. Failure to do so will imperil the State of Israel and all its citizens.

The writer is a former mayor of Efrat.