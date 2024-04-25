Israel's plan to rebuild North, South after war should be comprehensive, proactive - opinion

Growing up in the Golan and being deeply involved in policy planning and decision-making for the government for many years, I’ve observed numerous minimal and repetitive action plans. As Israel faces one of its most significant tests amidst ongoing conflict, a crucial question looms: How can we not only achieve military victory but also emerge socially and economically stronger, especially in our northern and southern regions? The transformation of these areas into thriving regions capable of attracting thousands of new residents over the next decade is essential for our future success. Now is the time for a new approach.

A new approach for ‘the day after’

The current conflict has not only tested Israel’s military resilience but also exposed the vulnerabilities and untapped potential of the northern and southern regions. Reflecting on the past, after the Second Lebanon War, the Israeli government implemented a significant rehabilitation program in the North and Haifa. While this program made important strides in rebuilding infrastructure and supporting local authorities, it highlighted the need for integrating more robust social and economic strategies to ensure comprehensive development. Strategic planning for the future must not merely aim to restore what was lost but should seize this moment to fundamentally transform these areas into thriving hubs of innovation, culture, and economic activity. This vision requires a bold departure from past practices, embracing a more holistic approach that can truly revitalize these communities.

Immediate needs and long-term strategy

Addressing immediate infrastructure needs is essential, but the vision must extend far beyond repair. It is necessary to lay the groundwork for sustainable development that will attract new populations and foster a prosperous environment. This includes building adaptive infrastructure that can withstand future challenges and creating conditions that immediately benefit current and future residents.

Holistic development of the North and South

To transform the North and South into regions that people are drawn to, a comprehensive plan is needed that includes:

• Affordable Housing: Develop comprehensive housing projects that are affordable and enhance the natural beauty of the region, making these areas attractive places to live. IDF Soldiers, Kibbutz Beeri October 15, 2023 (credit: REUVEN CASTRO)

• Education and Employment Opportunities: Strengthen local educational institutions and link them to emerging economic sectors like technology, tourism, and agriculture, ensuring that residents have access to valuable skills and job opportunities.

• Community Building and Social Resilience: Expand social services, healthcare, and recreational facilities to build strong, resilient communities that support a high quality of life and can attract and retain new residents. Recent surveys conducted in the Eastern Galilee highlight the need for secure, stable reintegration strategies, as nearly half of the respondents are currently displaced, emphasizing the urgency of addressing community needs.

Tourism as a catalyst for economic growth

Tourism will be a cornerstone of economic resurgence, particularly in the historically rich regions of the North and South. By developing tourism that highlights the unique history, culture, and natural landscapes of these areas, both domestic and international visitors can be attracted. This will not only boost the local economy but also create numerous employment opportunities, supporting the broader goals of regional development. Importantly, 21% of families in the North rely on tourism for their income, underscoring the vital role that enhanced tourism infrastructure and initiatives could play in these communities.

Additionally, adopting models of community tourism can provide a platform for sharing the unique narratives and voices of the area’s residents. This approach allows stories from these regions to resonate globally, fostering a deeper connection and understanding through the personal experiences of its people. Visionaries will see the new wine route at the Golan, reopening the Mahanayim Airport for easier commute, international music festivals with sunrise tours to the Sea of Galilee. When more visitors come to Israel, they will not only experience its beauty and heritage but will also feel a deep connection to the land and its people, making their visit more than just a journey – it becomes a meaningful part of their lives.

Conclusion

The strategy for “the day after” is designed to be comprehensive and proactive, directly addressing immediate needs while paving the way for sustainable growth and resilience. By implementing these strategic initiatives, Israel can not only recover but also enhance its position as a dynamic, innovative nation. This plan will transform the North and South into thriving economic and cultural hubs, attracting new residents and businesses, and promoting a robust future for all regions involved. While laying the groundwork for sustainable growth, we draw on the inherent strength and resilience for which Israel is known.

This approach ensures that our recovery is not just swift but also enduring, building a foundation that future generations can build upon. Through dedicated effort and strategic foresight, we can build a future where each part of Israel contributes to and benefits from national prosperity.

The writer is the director of the Cross-Sector Division of the Israel Association of Community Centers. She is a former director at the Prime Minister’s Office with expertise in public policy, and a current member of the Devorah Forum.