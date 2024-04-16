UJA Federation of New York invests NIS 40 million in support of front-line municipalities in Israel

UJA Federation of New York in Israel unveiled a new investment of NIS 40 million aimed at bolstering front-line settlements in the north of Israel. This investment marks the latest contribution in a series of support provided since the onset of the war, which now totals approximately NIS 315 million out of the NIS 700 million raised by the organization.

Itzik Shmuli, CEO of the UJA Federation of New York in Israel, emphasized the organization's ongoing commitment during these turbulent times. "We are not stopping here. We will continue to support Israel's emergency needs in this difficult time," Shmuli stated.

Further clarifying the Federation's motives and plans, Shmuli added, "As Israel fights for its home, we do not pause for a moment and continue to deliver tremendous aid to support emergency needs across the country. We are proud to lead the largest philanthropic effort since October 7, when our national home faced attacks. Alongside our unwavering support for the southern settlements and their residents, we have decided to expand our assistance to the northern front-line settlements by adding approximately NIS 40 million to the similar amount we have already invested there."

UJA supports evacuated northern communities

The newly announced funds will extend direct support to all 39 communities that have been evacuated from the northern front-line areas. The support includes aid to front-line councils such as Ma'ale Yosef, Mateh Asher, Upper Galilee, Mevo'ot HaHermon, and Merom HaGalil. In addition to supporting cities like Kiryat Shmona, Shlomi, Metula, Nahariya, Psuta, Rejar, and Horfish, the funds also benefit four Druze authorities in the Golan Heights region. Dr. Zvi Sheleg, Itzik Shmuli, and Professor Masoud Beharom. (credit: UJA-Federation of New York)

This ongoing support follows an initial investment of NIS 22 million provided in the first month of the conflict, which covered grants to all northern border authorities and cities, including Nahariya, Kiryat Shmona, Metula, and Ma'alot. The support framework extends to healthcare facilities like Poriya Medical Center, Ziv, and the Galilee. It includes thousands of dollars transferred to support civil society organizations in refugee cities nationwide, focusing on Tiberias.