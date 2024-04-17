Missile hits community center and vehicle in Galilee, six wounded - report

A missile hit the building of a community center in Arab al-Aramshe, a Bedouin village in northern Galilee, Israeli media reported Wednesday. In the attack, six have been wounded.

In addition, a vehicle was hit at the scene, wounding an additional person.

Of those wounded, all are in their 30s, and two are in serious condition, one is in moderate condition, and four are lightly wounded, according to Magen David Adom.

According to initial reports, six missiles were fired from Lebanon towards the Arab al-Aramshe region.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack on Wednesday, saying it launched missiles and drones on an Israeli military facility in Arab al-Aramshe in response to the Israeli killing of Hezbollah members and commanders in Lebanon, Reuters reported. Community center struck in Arab al-Aramshe, April 17, 2024. (credit: Via Maariv)

The head of the Bedouin village, Adiv Zaev, said that the village was hit by three rockets, two of which hit the community center, one directly.

Residents returned to the border community despite evacuation order

Regarding the presence of residents at the border village, he said that after three months of evacuation, none of the residents were given any financial aid, and as a result, most returned to the village.

Tal Baskas, CEO of the Society for Community Centers, said, "Since the settlement was established, the community center has not been operating according to instructions." He continued, "We have been providing full assistance to residents of communities that have been evacuated, and the activity continues wherever the residents live."

The IDF has opened artillery fire towards the Lebanese border and the sources of the fire, according to N12.

Medical teams that were called to the scene are working to evacuate those wounded from the scene for medical treatment. "A report was received at MDA's 101 hotline about 6 injured," MDA said in a statement. "MDA medics and paramedics, in cooperation with an IDF medical force, are providing medical treatment."

The wounded have been referred to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, MDA stated.

Overnight on Wednesday, two Hezbollah commanders were killed, among them the commander of the coastal region of the terrorist organization, Ismail Yusef Baz, who is equivalent to the rank of an Israeli brigade commander.

This is a developing story.