Here's why we must protest for the hostages at Columbia University - opinion

Why protest in front of Columbia University? What's the connection? And how did this place become what it is this week? It's a story that could fill a whole book. But what's our role?

Amid all the noise about the war, it seems people have forgotten the hostages. 133 people who were taken from their homes or from a festival, their fate unknown, held by a despicable terrorist organization that oppresses captives and affects all Israelis and Palestinians alike.

We are in a time when the discourse on war is changing, and so we need to be the guardians and rememberers. Here are three reasons why we must come and demonstrate at Columbia University this Friday for the hostages:

Firstly, to remind the media and the public that amid the discussions on the Israel-Hamas war, there's a critical issue that concerns us all and is key to everything - the release of the hostages. The discourse has shifted to extremes, leaving the captives behind. The fatigue and lack of media interest are here.

As one of the leaders of the New York Hostages and Missing People Families Forum, I have experienced firsthand how hard it has become. Families have to beg for screen time and attention. We're working very hard to keep this issue in the public consciousness, and we're committed to acting for this cause. A pro-Israeli counter protestor holds up a sign as demonstrators gather outside of Columbia University to demand a ceasefire and the end of Israeli attacks on Gaza, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, during a protest in New York, U.S.April 20, 2024 (credit: Reuters/Adam Gray)

Secondly, to remind those who aren't with us - every step towards a solution in the region must first pass through the release of the hostages. As those with the strongest personal connection to this place, no one wants more than us to see a safe and secure Middle East and to begin moving towards it - hostages first.

Finally, we need to remind ourselves that the narrative and reality are very dynamic, but only for us. For Hersh, Idan, Naama, Omer, and all the others, the danger is real. We can get drawn into other discourses - war, resolution, and the situation on campuses- but maybe we also need to remind ourselves that the captives come first.

And this is without detracting in any way from other reasons and dangers.

The reality here is alarming

I study at Columbia University and live near the campus. The reality here is alarming. It's even scarier for me as someone who has paid the price of terror personally.

On October 7th, two family members were murdered, and four were kidnapped. Thanks to negotiation and a broad public campaign, four of our relatives were released from captivity. For me, this is a personal battle.

We have a deep commitment that all families should once again embrace their loved ones. Therefore, we must continue to act and demonstrate on their behalf and ensure that no public uproar knocks them off the agenda. The world's eyes are now on Columbia; we must ensure the captives are also there.

Therefore, I urge us all this coming Friday to dedicate ourselves to the hostages and clearly state to the center of current public attention - the hostages come first.

The author is the Director of the Hostages Families Forum in New York, a relative of freed hostage Chen Almog Goldstein, and a graduate student and researcher at Columbia University.