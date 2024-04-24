As Columbia University deadline approaches, protesters set to confront NYPD

After a midnight negotiation deadline passed on Wednesday, Columbia University anti-Israel activists may be set to face an attempt by law enforcement to remove the week-long encampment.

The deadline was pushed back to 8 a.m., with students amassing at the university in response to a possible confrontation with police, according to the protest group People’s Forum New York City. The Palestinian Youth Movement said that students had organized themselves into group formations to prevent law enforcement from entering the encampment.

CUAD coalition

Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD) claimed that the administrators warned activist negotiators that they would summon the National Guard and the New York Police Department if the students did not meet their demands.

Students hold a protest in support of Palestinians at Columbia University, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York, U.S., April 20, 2024. (credit: Reuters/Adam Gray)

“Since good faith negotiations are impossible if one side threatens use force of force to extract concessions, the student negotiating team has left the table and refuses to return until there is a written commitment that the administration will not be unleashing the NYPD or the National Guard on its students,” CUAD coalition member Students for Justice in Palestine said in a statement.