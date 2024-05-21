The Jewish community must prioritize support of Jewish universities - opinion

Throughout history, Jews have faced discrimination and persecution in various forms, including in educational institutions. Despite efforts to assimilate and integrate into non-Jewish societies, Jews have often been met with hostility and exclusion. This has led many to question the necessity of Jews being on non-Jewish college campuses and universities altogether.

One of the main reasons for this questioning is the long history of antisemitism in academic settings. For centuries, Jews were denied access to higher education and barred from attending prestigious universities. Even when they were allowed to enroll, they faced systemic discrimination and bias from both students and faculty. This legacy of exclusion and prejudice has left a deep scar on the Jewish community and has led to a sense of distrust towards non-Jewish institutions.

In today’s world, Jewish students no longer need to attend non-Jewish universities to receive a high level of education. With top-tier universities in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, New York City, and around the globe, Jewish institutions are flourishing like never before. This presents a unique opportunity for Jewish philanthropy to redirect their support solely towards Jewish universities and institutions, including those that offer religious education that upholds the Jewish identity.

It is time to reassess the value of supporting Ivy League universities, many of which have lost sight of their founding principles and fail to address the rising tide of antisemitism on college campuses. Recent events on Capitol Hill have demonstrated the complacency and lack of action by some universities in safeguarding Jewish students from discrimination and hate speech. This is unacceptable, and Jewish philanthropy should no longer turn a blind eye to institutions that do not prioritize the safety and well-being of their Jewish students.

Jewish universities and institutions offer a safe and supportive environment for Jewish students to thrive academically and culturally. By redirecting support towards these institutions, the Jewish community can ensure that future generations have access to high-quality education that is rooted in Jewish values and tradition. Additionally, Jewish philanthropy can play a crucial role in promoting diversity and inclusivity on college campuses by supporting institutions that respect all races and religions unconditionally. A PROTESTER waves a Palestinian flag during a rally at Columbia University in New York, in November. (credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

By standing together and supporting Jewish universities and institutions, the Jewish community can send a strong message to the world that we are united in our commitment to education, self-reliance, and Jewish identity. With the resources and talent available within our community, we have the power to build a network of educational institutions that rival any Ivy League university in terms of academic excellence and cultural enrichment.

In addition, recent events have highlighted the increasingly hostile environment that Jews face on college campuses. Incidents of antisemitic vandalism, harassment, and intimidation have become more common, creating a climate of fear and anxiety for Jewish students. In some cases, university administrations have been criticized for their inadequate response to these incidents, further alienating Jewish students and faculty.

The challenges Jewish students face in academia

Furthermore, the rise of anti-Israel sentiment on college campuses has created a challenging environment for Jewish students. Many universities have become hotbeds of anti-Zionist activity, with students and faculty openly supporting organizations like Hamas and advocating for boycotts of Israel. This has led to a toxic atmosphere where Jewish students feel targeted and marginalized, making it difficult for them to fully engage with the academic community.

Given these challenges, it is understandable why some may argue that Jews should avoid non-Jewish college campuses altogether. By enrolling in Jewish universities and institutions, Jewish students can feel a sense of belonging and support that may be lacking in other settings. These institutions often prioritize Jewish values, culture, and history, creating a more inclusive and welcoming environment for Jewish students to thrive.

Moreover, Jewish universities tend to uphold the highest standards of academic excellence and integrity. By attending these institutions, Jewish students can benefit from a top-tier education while also being surrounded by a community that shares their values and beliefs. This can foster a sense of pride and empowerment among Jewish students, allowing them to fully realize their potential and pursue their academic and professional goals without fear of discrimination or bias.

THE QUESTION of whether Jews need to be on non-Jewish college campuses is a complex and nuanced issue. While there are valid concerns about antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment in academic settings, there are also opportunities for Jews to engage with and challenge these narratives from within. Ultimately, the decision to attend non-Jewish or Jewish universities should be based on individual circumstances and preferences, taking into account factors such as academic reputation, community support, and personal values. Regardless of where they choose to study, Jews should always strive to uphold their identity, values, and commitment to excellence in all aspects of their academic journey.

It is time for the Jewish community to take a stand and prioritize the support of Jewish universities and institutions over non-Jewish institutions that fail to adequately address the needs of Jewish students. By redirecting philanthropic efforts towards Jewish education, we can ensure that future generations have the tools they need to succeed academically and embrace their Jewish heritage with pride and confidence.

The writer is founder and CEO of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce, bridging the business and governmental worlds, stimulating economic opportunity, and positively affecting public policy of governments around the world.