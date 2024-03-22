Rising antisemitism, war in Israel causes 226% increase in adult Jewish learners

As the world marks six months since the Hamas assault on Israel and a steady rise in antisemitic events, the Melton School of Adult Jewish Learning has witnessed a dramatic increase in enrollment for its online courses, it announced on Thursday.

The New York based school said that registrations have skyrocketed by over 226 percent.

Brandies University Professor Jonathan Sarna suggests that periods of heightened antisemitism often lead to a surge in Jewish interest in their heritage and faith.

“It’s unfortunate that antisemitism drives this,” he remarked during a recent Melton session on the history of antisemitism in the United States, “but history repeats itself. We might see this as a turning point, a revival sparked by the events of October 7. Many Jews felt a need for solidarity and a deeper understanding of Judaism and Israel in response to the hostility.”

Melton has responded to this surge in interest by expanding its online offerings through Melton International. This includes classic multi-session courses alongside focused seminars on timely topics like antisemitism and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Demonstrators hold antisemitic symbols and signs as they protest outside the Tampa Convention Center, where Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit was being held, in Tampa, Florida on July 23, 2022. (credit: MARCO BELLO/REUTERS)

One such offering is the Parent Empowerment Initiative, designed to equip parents of high school and college students with the knowledge to discuss the Gaza conflict and prepare their children to address these issues online and on campus.

As antisemitism on campus increases, so does the need for Israel advocates

“We recognized the heightened need for educational resources within the Jewish community right after the Hamas attacks and the global rise in antisemitism,” said Rabbi Rachel Bovitz, Melton’s Executive Director.

“Our team immediately expanded our course offerings to meet this growing demand and provide a platform for connection and shared learning during these challenging times. Courses range from explorations of the Middle East conflict to in-depth studies of Jewish history, practice, and culture.”