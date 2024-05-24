Letters to the Editor, May 24 2024: Yes we do

Yes we do

Regarding “Does Israel need two chief rabbis?” (Cover, May 17): The way I see it, yes we do need two chief rabbis in Israel as long as there are Ashkenazim and Sephardim living in the country. Until the Jewish world combines these two great heritages and traditions into one, something that will in all likelihood never happen, we need true Torah leadership for each.

As long as the last names of the chief rabbis are not Lau or Yoseph. Enough of this nepotism and these dynastic chief rabbi families.

Imagine what Israeli society would be like if we had a Chief Rabbinate that was actually inclusive and not exclusive like we have today. Imagine a Chief Rabbinate respected by all Israelis, from haredim [ultra-Orthodox] to hilonim [secular]. A rabbinate that made Judaism palatable to all Jewish walks of life.

We actually had such a chief rabbi decades ago, before the state was established, in Rav Avraham Isaac Kook. He saw the need to be inclusive of all Jews in the Yishuv. He reached out to the non-religious kibbutzim at the time, traveling to meet with their members, and even spent a Shabbat at a secular kibbutz. Against the advice of his contemporaries, Rav Kook spoke at the ceremony for the laying of the cornerstone at the Hebrew University on Mount Scopus. He exemplified what a chief rabbi should be – a spiritual leader for all Israelis and Jews the world over.

Rav Kook was so respected by all in Israel, that a quarter of all Jewish residents of Israel accompanied him to his final resting place on the Mount of Olives.

At this perilous time in Israel, we see Israelis of all colors and stripes looking for some sort of spirituality. There is plenty of spirituality in Judaism, all that is needed is Jewish leadership to respectfully show the way. At the onset of this war, many of our brave secular soldiers wanted to wear tzitzit, as they believed that they’d be protected by wearing the fringed garment. My granddaughter and her classmates were busy making tzitzit in school for our soldiers, most of whom had never worn the garment before.

We’ve all seen the videos online of our soldiers praying and receiving blessings, as well as dancing together before going into battle in Gaza.

Where is the spiritual guidance of the Chief Rabbinate to guide us through these horrific times, beginning with Oct. 7, as well as these miraculous times, such as April 13?

We in Israel need and deserve a chief rabbi who will respect all Jews and therefore be respected by all Jews – Ashkenazi, Sephardi, Israeli, and the world over. Isn’t it time for the Chief Rabbinate of Israel to become an institution that every Jewish Israeli looks up to with awe and admiration?

NORMAN DEROVAN

Ma’aleh Adumim

YES, WE ARE

Dr. Mike Gropper, encouraging people to express their feelings, wrote (Psychology, May 10): “We are in this together, and we will prevail.”

I am, obviously, not the only person in the world who feels that it seems unreasonable to tell enemy forces: “We shall not attack certain areas, so you will be safe there” and expect to win the war.

We are in this together, waiting for a miracle.

KARLO S. ROTHSCHILD

Haifa

YES, TO ALL 76+1

Having just read Barbara Sofer’s “List of ‘X’ + 1 reasons I Love Israel” (Cover, May 10) for the 20th year in a row, I hope for at least three things:

(1) To have the privilege to continue to read these lists for many more years to come.

(2) To have lists with happier “background stories” than the current list.

(3) That these lists be published in a format to be actively used by aliyah emissaries, Israeli diplomats and spokespersons, and Israel supporters worldwide.

Sad to say, but Israel desperately needs as much positive public relations as ever, despite its many incredible accomplishments in so many areas over the past 76 years (and counting); despite the formidable challenges that we’ve had to face and overcome from the moment of our Declaration of Independence and after a wait of almost 2,000 years.

LEAH YERUSHALMI

Jerusalem