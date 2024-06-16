On Father's Day: What do we owe our children? - opinion

This year, the celebration of Father’s Day carries a heavy burden for Jewish fathers. Our children are seeing and experiencing blatant antisemitism, many of them for the first time, reading troubling posts from their friends on social media, and encountering pro-Hamas activists in their cities and on their campuses.

For Jewish parents, it is imperative to step up and defend our beleaguered children, ensuring their safety, identity, and future.

From the defacement of Jewish institutions to violent assaults, the rising scourge of antisemitism infiltrates every corner of our society. Equally troubling is the aggressive stance taken by some anti-Israel activists, who too often cross the line from legitimate political discourse to outright hatred and intimidation of Jewish students and communities. This dual assault on our identity and safety cannot be ignored or tolerated.

Multiple battles

Our children, especially those in schools and universities, are on the front lines of this battle. They are subjected to biased curriculums, social ostracization, and sometimes even physical threats. As Jewish fathers, it is our sacred duty to shield them from harm and to empower them to stand tall in the face of adversity. This responsibility requires more than passive concern – it demands active involvement and unwavering resolve.

First and foremost, Jewish parents must lead by example in our own conduct. Our children look to us for guidance on how to navigate a complex and often hostile world. By demonstrating courage, integrity, and unwavering commitment to our values, we set a powerful example for them to follow. Let us be the role models who show that standing up for what is right is not only necessary but honorable. WE HAVE a responsibility to educate our children to live in the world as is. (credit: Dor Pazuelo/Flash90)

We must educate our children about their rich heritage and instill a profound sense of pride in their Jewish identity. Knowledge is the most potent weapon against ignorance and hate. By teaching our children about Jewish history, culture, survival, and success, we equip them with the tools to refute the many falsehoods and prejudices they encounter. They must understand that being Jewish is not only a religion, but it is a legacy of resilience, innovation, and profound moral and ethical principles. The choice of some Jewish students to ally themselves with the protests and encampments is a failure of Jewish education that sorely needs to be remedied.

Additionally, we must be vigilant and proactive in confronting antisemitism wherever it rears its ugly head. This means advocating for both our university and K-12 students, ensuring that administrators and teachers are aware of and addressing any incidents of bias or hostility, and speaking up at school board meetings where many antisemitic efforts are being adjudicated. Parents should not hesitate to engage with educational authorities to demand fair and accurate representation of Jewish history and Israel in curriculums.

Silence and complacency are not options; our children need to see us as advocates and defenders. Too often, though, reporting the problem does not suffice. Administrators do not want to upset other “constituencies” in clamping down on antisemitism. Therefore, we must embrace the tools at our disposal, including lawsuits and complaints to the US Department of Education, to defend our children’s rights.

Our children should also be empowered to be their own advocates and to articulate their experiences effectively to those in power. Parents can assist by encouraging them to join or form Jewish student organizations, participate in interfaith and intercultural dialogues, and become active in community service. By doing so, our young people will not only strengthen their own Jewish identities but also build bridges of understanding and solidarity with others.

In this fight, we are not alone. The broader Jewish community and our allies are with us. But as fathers and parents, we have a unique and irreplaceable role. Our love, support, and guidance are critical to our children’s ability to thrive in the face of adversity. We also create homes in which our children can find refuge from a climate that is sometimes hostile outside.

This Father’s Day, let us recommit to being the protectors and champions our children need and deserve. The challenges are great, but so too is our resolve. Together, we can ensure that our children grow up proud, safe, and unyielding in their Jewish identity.

To my fellow Jewish fathers – and, indeed, all parents – our children are counting on us. Let us not falter.

The writer is CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, the senior professional guiding the Conference’s agenda on behalf of its 50 national member organizations, which represent the wide mosaic of American Jewish life. Follow him at @Daroff.