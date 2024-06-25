Guterres, UN should redirect their warnings to Hezbollah - opinion

If you happened to catch the recent Netflix mini-documentary Hitler and the Nazis, the one clear message was that the allies were determined to do whatever it took to rid the world of the metastasizing cancer which was quickly taking hold of the entire European continent.

No one tried to stop the indiscriminate bombing of entire cities, such as Dresden, despite knowing that the lives of ordinary civilians were being risked, and resulting in massive casualties. Their goal was simply to eradicate the evil before them.

While this is true of most nations fighting a bitter enemy, it never seems to be the case when it comes to Israel because, although UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres knows that we share a border with those whose aim is to annihilate the Jewish nation, he has, nonetheless, felt the need to give his own “Don’t” directive stating, “The people of the region and the people of the world cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza.”

Of course, this directive is being given well before any significant action has been taken to stop the daily constant bombardment of suicide drones and rockets being launched into Israel’s northern cities. So, what exactly is he saying? That we cannot defend ourselves against these non-stop attacks?

And who are these “people of the world” to whom he refers as not being able to afford a military operation directed toward Lebanon? While it’s one thing for Guterres to be concerned about the region’s population, he doesn’t explain how a justified response to Hezbollah’s destructive attacks would impact those living in Ohio, Wales, or Honolulu?

What is clear is that someone has instructed the United Nations head to make sure Israel is forbidden to engage in anything perceived to be an escalation of the conflict. But then where does that leave us? Paralyzed and vulnerable as we continue to absorb the flames burning thousands of acres of our land as well as the decimation of homes and property. It’s a great deal for Hezbollah, but not so much for Israel. The flag alley at the United Nations European headquarters is seen during the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, September 11, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE/FILE PHOTO)

As Guterres explains, “a widening of the conflict must be avoided,” why is that warning only directed at the ones who weren’t responsible for initiating the attacks to begin with? He speaks of an impending catastrophe which could ignite the area, but what is Israel’s alternative to conducting a full-out military campaign in order to end the constant rocket barrages? Does he think doing nothing will lead to a Hezbollah ceasefire?

The problem is that there is a purposeful disconnect between the UN, which is still clinging to the false hope of a diplomatic resolution, and the harsh reality of barbaric terrorists who do not regard humanity as all being God’s creatures with value and worth. Their code is dedicated to the destruction of anything that stands in their way, rendering them incapable of compromise, cooperation, or goodwill. Has Guterres missed that? If he hasn’t, that would relegate him to collaborating with evil terrorists.

We mustn’t forget that just because someone wears a suit and tie and has a respectable title in the world’s foremost agency meant to further co-existence, that doesn’t mean that they are sincere, genuine, or true purveyors of peace. As we have seen, it often means that they choose sides, turn a blind eye to the dissemination of hateful education, and even participate in the inhumane deeds perpetrated by savage terrorists who house their captives among these “workers of peace.”

Amid all that is taking place, frightening threats are being lobbed at Israelis by Hezbollah’s leader, who has reminded the world that “no place will be safe” from their missiles and drones. Maybe the UN leader would change his tune if Israel’s population were to seek shelter at his New York City headquarters.

Hezbollah's extended threats

OF COURSE, Hezbollah’s threats also extend to any government that would dare to lend Israel a helping hand, such as Cyprus, which has “allowed Israel to use its airports and bases for military exercises.” And this is key, because the strategy behind such a foreboding message is designed to warn Israel’s neighbors, as well as the countries that support it, to keep their distance. The showdown must be free from help, but that is wholly dependent upon the decision of free nations, if they wish to be spectators in a contest between good and evil and turn a blind eye to fears or concerns that evil will, one day, come for them.

As expressed by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, “the free world must unconditionally stand with Israel in its war against the axis of evil, led by Iran and extreme Islam. Our war is also your war.”

Guterres’ call for a worldwide intervention, while simultaneously issuing a “Don’t” directive to Israel is neither effective nor realistic, given the fomenting of anti-Israel sentiment which has already taken hold of many populations across the globe. The time for verbal confrontation is past, and all that is left is the military muscle which will deter the vicious attacks that desire to end the 76-year existence of the Jewish homeland.

Anyone who understands the nature of terrorism knows that ultimate strength brings ultimate peace, so for Guterres to profess that he is “actively engaging to promote peace, security, and stability,” is a statement which merely attests to his ignorance as to the way in which peace can be obtained in the Middle East, where untamed barbarians pop up from time to time, re-enacting heinous acts that belong to the Dark Ages. It’s sad to say, but, for the likes of these primitive monsters, the road to de-escalation is only preceded by a needed escalation to show superior strength in order to deter further attacks. It is the only language they know and respect.

So, here’s a piece of advice for Guterres and the entire UN body, which purports to advance peace: Either redirect your “Don’t” warning to Hezbollah terrorists or get out of the way while we prepare to deal with the axis of evil that hopes to prevail in the fight to control mankind. Flimsy and ineffectual words will not cut it. Power, nerve, and bravery are the essential weapons which will defeat the tyranny of evil in our time!

The writer is a former Jerusalem elementary and middle school principal. She is also the author of Mistake-Proof Parenting, available on Amazon, based on the time-tested wisdom found in the Book of Proverbs.