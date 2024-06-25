Path to peace in Israel: Evaluating a two-state solution post-Hamas war - opinion

In his recent article, “When Hamas is no longer a threat: That’s when the day after begins,” Prof. Fred Naider cogently argues that a two-state solution should only be considered after Hamas is defeated. Recognizing that Hamas is, as President Joe Biden put it, “sheer evil,” eager to carry out many additional October 7-like massacres in order to destroy Israel, his analysis is hard to dispute.

However, with the greatest respect to Fred, my long-time close friend, a former fellow congregant at the Young Israel of Staten Island, and a former colleague (as professors at the College of Staten Island), I want to point out a potential problem in his analysis.

Israeli military analysts and others have indicated that the Gaza war will likely last for months and possibly as long as two years. That would result in extremely negative consequences for Israel and potentially the entire world.

Many additional courageous Israeli soldiers would die, be injured, or become traumatized. Each such case is a major blow to a family and heartbreaking for every Israeli. Despite our efforts to prevent it, many additional Gaza civilians will die.

This will result in continued criticism from the United States, the United Kingdom, and other nations, weaken our relations with Egypt, Jordan, and the Abraham Accords nations, and reduce the chances that Saudi Arabia will normalize relations with us, something that would improve our relations with other Muslim nations and have other benefits. It would also provide perceived justification for continued and possibly increased antisemitism.

We would also suffer economically from high war costs, continued shortages of laborers in agriculture, construction, and other fields; reduced tourism; and possibly a further weakening of our credit ratings. Tens of thousands of our citizens would not be able to return to their homes near the Lebanon and Gaza borders. IDF soldiers operating in Rafah, the Gaza Strip, June 23, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Most concerning is the back-and-forth military exchanges with Hezbollah that could expand into an all-out war. That would endanger every Israeli and all of our infrastructure, since Hezbollah has far more missiles than Hamas, and they are more accurate and potent. In addition, the recent tensions and violence in Judea and Samaria could increase, possibly into a new intifada, due to some of the issues mentioned above.

If the conflicts widen, it would likely result in blocked sea lanes, a spike in oil prices, and other economic negatives, possibly leading to a global recession.

In short, Israel and, indeed, the entire world are likely to have a very dismal, possibly catastrophic future unless major changes take place soon. The horrendous events of October 7, the quagmire that Israel seems to be approaching in Gaza, and the concerns above should be a game-changer, making us and the Palestinians realize that major changes are necessary to provide a better future for us, them, and the world.

I believe that to have the best chance at a positive future, we should agree to a permanent ceasefire that would bring all the hostages back and declare that, along with the US, UK, and other countries, we will make every effort to obtain a comprehensive, sustainable, and just two-state resolution of our conflicts with the Palestinians and nearby Muslim nations.

What is the best strategy for the future?

BESIDES THE freeing of the hostages, a resolution of the conflicts would require a demilitarized Palestinian state, more peace-supporting leadership for Israel and the Palestinians, a territorial swap that would keep most of Jewish Judea and Samaria’s residents as part of Israel, and financial and other support from the world’s nations.

Basically, we have a choice: Continue eternal, bloody conflicts with the Palestinians and nearby Muslim nations with the very negative consequences mentioned above – or make major efforts to end the conflicts and develop new, more cooperative relationships.

Responding to common criticisms of this proposal, yes, many previous attempts to resolve the conflict have failed, but the current very perilous situation should make us and the Palestinians recognize the tremendous perils of not resolving the conflicts and the many benefits of doing so. Also, my proposal is not a reward for Hamas’s barbarism since the terror group strongly opposes a two-state resolution, which would be a gift to us and the world in providing a potential path to a far better future.

The proposal has many potential benefits for the Palestinians, Israel, and world Jewry. Palestinians in Gaza and Judea and Samaria would be able to work in Israel again, with major economic benefits to them and us. Nations would be far more likely to fund the rebuilding of Gaza if the risks of future wars there were sharply reduced.

Israel’s relations with the US and other nations would be greatly improved, and its military expenditure would be sharply reduced, freeing up much money to expand social, economic, and environmental programs. Jews on college campuses and in other settings would be able to shift from being constantly on the defensive to being able to promote a positive initiative. And, of course, there would be an end to the deaths, injuries, and traumas from the conflicts. If, despite major Israeli efforts to end the conflict, the Palestinians continue to refuse to cooperate, we would still benefit from an improved image worldwide and reduced antisemitism.

A two-state resolution has significant support in Israel and worldwide. It is backed by US President Joe Biden and most world leaders, as well as most American Jewish and Democratic politicians who have consistently supported aid to Israel. More importantly, it is the view of Commanders for Israel’s Security (CIS), which comprises well over 400 former senior officials of Israel’s security agencies and diplomatic corps.

Once the Palestinians recognize that Israel sincerely wants to end the status quo and cooperate in working together harmoniously, they could recognize how harmful Hamas and the Palestinian Authority (PA) have been and demand new elections that would produce more peace-supportive leaders. Far wiser people than I can help make this happen.

Working toward peace requires the application of essential Jewish values and mandates: to seek and pursue peace (Psalms 34:14); to turn enemies into friends (Avot d’Rebbe Natan 23:1); to work cooperatively for justice (Deuteronomy 16:20); and to preserve God’s world (Genesis 2:15).

A just Mideast peace agreement would enable Israel to fulfill our moral mission as a model of justice, compassion, and most importantly, shalom – peace.

I recognize that I am advocating for a position with which many Israelis currently disagree, but how else can we have a positive future for our beloved, imperiled nation? I hope this article will start respectful dialogues that will result in a much better future for Israel. As Theodor Herzl famously said, “If you will it, it is not a dream.”

The writer is professor emeritus, College of Staten Island, and author of Vegan Revolution: Saving Our World, Revitalizing Judaism; Judaism and Vegetarianism; Judaism and Global Survival; Mathematics and Global Survival; and Who Stole My Religion? Revitalizing Judaism and Applying Jewish Values to Help Heal Our Imperiled Planet; and over 250 articles available at JewishVeg.org/schwartz.