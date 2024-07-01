A vision for the future: Observations of Jewish life and heritage in Morocco - opinion

On our way to participate in a multi-day conference in Morocco, representing ISRAEL-is alongside our P2P Abraham Accords partner, the Mimouna Association, I felt a deep sense of anticipation. This was my second visit to Morocco since October 7 with the ongoing mission of strengthening civil diplomacy between ISRAEL-is, which had previously led leadership programs between countries before the Gaza war. I looked forward to building meaningful bridges and connections, especially during these challenging times, to further strengthen our ties with our partners and civil leaders in Morocco.

Essaouira, a coastal town with ancient cobbled streets and salty sea air, played host to an extraordinary gathering. Representatives from 10 countries and Jewish student leaders from across Latin America converged there, not just for a conference but for a journey through time, culture, and identity. The conference, focusing on the Moroccan-Sephardi Jewish connection to Latin America, was a tapestry of shared history and a testament to the enduring spirit of cultural preservation. The event was generously funded by USAID, underscoring the importance of international support for cultural preservation and diplomacy.

The journey to Essaouira is one of historical significance. About two and a half hours west of Marrakesh, this town has long stood as a symbol of Morocco’s multicultural heritage. The conference was orchestrated by Mimouna, a local Muslim organization committed to showcasing and preserving Morocco’s Jewish heritage. Through their efforts, the richness of Morocco’s Jewish culture was woven into the contemporary fabric of the nation, presenting a powerful narrative of tolerance, acceptance, and coexistence.

Guardians of heritage

At the heart of this cultural preservation is Mimouna. Founded by El Mehdi Boudra and his partners, this organization has dedicated itself to educating the Moroccan public and students about the historical significance of Jewish culture in Morocco. In a region often marked by tension and conflict, their mission is both bold and necessary. Mimouna's work emphasizes the shared history of Jews and Muslims in Morocco, promoting a vision of a diverse and inclusive society.

The conference in Essaouira was a culmination of these efforts. It was more than just an academic discussion; it was a living, breathing exhibition of cultural heritage. Jewish representatives and community leaders from across the globe, along with Jewish student leaders from Latin America, gathered to share their experiences and challenges. The event was a poignant reminder of the resilience of Moroccan Jews in the Diaspora and their ongoing struggle against rising antisemitism.

The power of place

Essaouira itself added a layer of historical depth to the conference. Known for its well-preserved Jewish quarter, the town stands as a testament to the once-thriving Jewish community in Morocco. Walking through the streets, one can almost hear the echoes of past generations’ stories etched into the very stones of the buildings. The setting was perfect for discussions on cultural preservation, as participants explored the town’s rich Jewish heritage.

One of the most striking aspects of the conference was the juxtaposition of the past and present. On one hand, there was a deep dive into the historical context of Moroccan Jewry in the Diaspora. On the other hand, there were the contemporary stories of the participants, many of whom face significant challenges as Jews in their countries, especially with the recent surge in antisemitism since October 7th. Their stories brought to light the urgent need for continued advocacy and support.

Bridging cultures

A key outcome of the conference was the realization of the potential for leadership programs that bridge Israel and Morocco through a third country. These programs would capitalize on strong cultural connections, fostering partnerships among various organizations and peoples. The goal is to create a network of leaders who can promote cultural preservation and advocate for tolerance and coexistence on a global scale.

This call to action is particularly resonant in the context of the personal narratives shared at the conference. These stories are not just about struggle; they are about resilience, hope, and the enduring human spirit. They highlight the importance of preserving cultural heritage and the role it plays in shaping contemporary identities.Personal narratives.

Among the many stories shared, one particularly stands out. A Jewish student leader from Latin America recounted his experience growing up with a dual identity, constantly navigating the complexities of his heritage in a predominantly non-Jewish society. His story was about resilience, finding strength in his roots, and using his identity as a source of empowerment.

Another poignant narrative came from a community leader who spoke of the challenges faced by Moroccan Jews in the Diaspora. He described the efforts to keep their traditions alive in foreign lands, often in the face of hostility and discrimination. His words underscored the importance of gatherings like the conference in Essaouira, where stories are shared and cultural ties are strengthened.

A vision for the future

The conference in Essaouira was more than an academic exercise; it was a celebration of heritage, a testament to resilience, and a call to action. Mimouna’s work in preserving Morocco’s Jewish culture is a beacon of hope in a world often divided by differences. By fostering a deeper understanding of the Moroccan-Sephardi Jewish connection and its relevance to contemporary identity, Mimouna has set a precedent for future collaborations and cultural exchanges.

Essaouira, with its rich history and vibrant culture, stands as a reminder of what is possible when we embrace our shared heritage. It is a testament to the power of storytelling, of coming together to celebrate our identities, and of building a future where diversity is not just tolerated but celebrated. In the heart of Morocco, the unlikely guardians of Jewish heritage have shown us the way. This is exactly what ISRAEL-is is all about, as we promote cultural understanding, bridge divides, and build lasting connections through shared narratives and experiences. The courageous invitation to this conference by our partners precisely at this time proves our P2P successful model.

As the conference drew to a close, the participants left with a renewed sense of purpose. The shared vision of preserving cultural heritage and promoting tolerance and coexistence continues to inspire and guide their efforts. In the words of one attendee, “Our heritage is not just our past; it is our compass for the future.”

The writer is the foreign affairs manager of ISRAEL-is, an NGO.