Why are ranting October 7-deniers still being given airtime? - editorial

The statements were as predictable as they were outrageous.

Professional Jew-hater and Israel basher Roger Waters was given a soapbox last week to spew his venom, distortions, and frazzled outlook about Israel’s place in the world on a talk show with a gigantic viewership – Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Among the poisonous pearls the former Pink Floyd front man uttered with a straight face when he wasn’t muttering to himself:

• About the Nova massacre on October 7: “Apache missiles destroyed all those piles of cars from helicopters. Hamas didn’t have helicopters.”

• About the rape and sexual abuse by Hamas of its Israeli captors: “There was no evidence. You can say anything you want, but there is no evidence,” and that those who claimed rapes did occur are “filthy, disgusting” liars. Former rock band ''Pink Floyd'' musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY)

• About Israel’s response to the Hamas attack: “What I am saying is there is all this talk about ‘does Israel have a right to defend itself?’ – why didn’t Israel defend itself that morning? Why did they wait seven hours before they started machine-gunning everyone?”

• And again about the Hamas attack on October 7: “If someone invades your country, kicks all the people out of their home, steals everything and is stealing all your land and occupies all your land for 75 years, you have an absolute right to armed resistance.”

Millions of viewers saw – and continue to see online – the interview, in which Morgan, to his credit, attempted to refute many of Waters’ claims. Despite that, for music fans ignorant of the facts and enamored with the iconic English bassist and singer-songwriter; for Israel haters; or just for the average viewer unfamiliar with Waters or the issues surrounding October 7, his statements can dangerously be taken at face value as containing merit.

The question is, why was he – or any other unhinged individual who does not let the facts get in the way of the narrative they want to convey – even given the airtime?

Too many are granting platforms to conspiracies and irrational individuals

There’s an overload online and on cable TV of despicable anti-Israel zealots, who in a million years could never look at the events of and since October 7 in an objective, intelligent, and rational manner, and who are being given a welcoming platform to vent their conspiracy theories that make Israel look like the evil empire. Waters probably isn’t even the worst of them, but he might be the most famous one out there shilling hate.

But Morgan and his producers know very well – as well as any other media pro worth his salt – is that people will tune in to hear what he says. More viewers equals more ratings, which means more revenue. Just do the math.

Of course, the exploitation of the tremendous tragedy of October 7 and its shattering aftershocks on both the Israeli and Gazan people for commercial gain – like any disaster around the world – is an accepted practice, an unfortunate reality. We all do it, whether it be Piers Morgan, the expanded war coverage of N12 and other TV news, or the weekend editions of Israel’s papers, under the guise of providing viewers and readers with the most comprehensive coverage of a particular subject.

The difference is in taking some responsibility for the content that is being broadcast or published. If one knows in advance that an interview subject isn’t credible, or is a master propagandist – or in Waters’ case, a genuinely unhinged nut case – then the media at hand is doing a great disservice to its users and helping to perpetuate dangerous untruths.

Beyond filling the coffers of Morgan’s production company, is there any benefit to the general public of hosting a Roger Waters or anyone who would deny the atrocities of October 7? That’s not free speech; that’s giving equal footing to the liars and haters and treading on the memories of all of the victims of the Gaza war.

Israel’s radio stations are currently debating widespread calls within the country to ban the music of Waters and Pink Floyd from its airwaves, but that seems to be a case of censorship going a step too far.

It’s not the music that’s an insult – it’s the shameless sensationalism of verbiage by crackpots and bullies that ratings-hungry media and personalities are addicted to because it makes for “great viewing.” Who will be Morgan’s next guest – Yahya Sinwar?