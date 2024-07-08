Meta is hugely regressing by allowing 'Shaheed' to return to the platform - editorial

In a baffling and controversial move, Meta Platforms announced last week that it would lift its comprehensive ban on the word “shaheed” (martyr in English), following a year-long review by the company’s oversight board.

This decision, predictably, has sparked significant backlash, particularly from Jewish advocacy groups who argue that such actions by the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are just the latest in a long line of hypocritical and half-hearted measures when it comes to combating antisemitism online. The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) has been particularly vocal, stating, “Meta has shown that it has double standards for the Jewish community.” Double standards, indeed.

Meta’s handling of antisemitism has been nothing short of abysmal. Over the past year, the surge in antisemitic content on the social media giant’s platforms has been alarming. According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), there was a staggering 1,200% increase in social media posts inciting violence against Jews following the October 7 conflict between Israel and Hamas. This isn’t just a spike; it’s a tidal wave of hate that Meta seems content to surf rather than stem.

Meta’s decision to lift the ban on “shaheed” is nothing more than a step backward. The term, which strictly speaking refers to someone who has died for their religion or a cause, is often used within the Israel-Palestinian conflict to refer to terrorists who have attacked Israelis or Jews.

The oversight board’s review found that Meta’s policies did not consider the term’s various interpretations, leading to the deletion of content that was not intended to condone violence. However, CAM’s CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa aptly argued that Meta’s revised strategy will “allow, tolerate and misinform” when it comes to violent language directed at the Jewish community. The “Big Five” IT company’s selective censorship is as predictable as it is problematic. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers a speech at the Meta Connect event at the company’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California, last September. (credit: Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Antisemitism on social media

The ADL and other organizations have been urging Meta to strengthen its policies against online hate for years. A survey by the league revealed a dramatic increase in antisemitic incidents on social media, with significant spikes in Holocaust denial and distortion, particularly on Facebook and Instagram.

The US government has recognized the severity of the issue. The Biden-Harris administration launched the first-ever National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism in May 2023, which includes over 100 actions to address the rising threat through a comprehensive, multi-agency approach. Despite these efforts, the prevalence of antisemitic content on social media platforms remains a significant concern. The American Jewish Committee’s survey indicated that almost three-fourths (74%) of Americans now recognize antisemitism as a substantial problem, up from 68% in 2022. Furthermore, 46% of American Jews reported altering their behavior due to fear of antisemitism.

Europe is experiencing similar trends. In the UK, antisemitic incidents more than doubled from 1,662 in 2022 to 4,103 in 2023. These trends reflect a broader global rise in antisemitism, with significant increases reported in countries such as France, Germany, and Australia (January 2024). But Meta, ever the corporate titan, seems blissfully ignorant of these dangerous patterns.

Meta’s failure to adequately address this issue has not gone unnoticed. Advocacy groups have repeatedly called on the company to improve its efforts in tackling hate speech. The ADL and JLens filed a proposal with Meta’s shareholders, urging the company to transparently address critical issues of hate speech and cyberbullying. Yet, the response from Meta has been far from satisfactory. It’s as if the company’s leadership is too busy counting their profits to count the cost of their inaction.

The consequences of inaction are severe. Antisemitic content online not only perpetuates harmful stereotypes but also incites real-world violence. The surge in antisemitic incidents following the October 7 massacre demonstrates the tangible impact of online hate speech. As noted by CyberWell, an organization monitoring antisemitism, there was an 86% rise in antisemitic content across all platforms post-October 7 (December 2023). This increase in online hate directly correlates with a spike in real-world antisemitic incidents, illustrating the urgent need for comprehensive action.

The global community must hold social media companies accountable for their role in propagating hate speech. Meta, as one of the largest social media conglomerates, has a responsibility to protect its users from harm. This requires not only better content moderation but also proactive measures to prevent the spread of antisemitic content and other forms of hate speech.