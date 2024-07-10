Entrepreneurship is the catalyst for positive social change - opinion

In the months that have passed since the start of the war, in addition to the ceaseless sadness and difficulties, we have seen amazing glimpses of a new Israeli society – its strength, its coming together, and the enormity of its impact. Above all else, the word “entrepreneurship” has taken on new dimensions and meaning, along with the understanding that a new model of resilience has emerged: resilience through entrepreneurship.

In times of uncertainty and personal and national instability, entrepreneurship, as an approach and a set of tools, enables us to transition from being reactive to proactive, to move from the cycle of despair to the cycle of positive impact, to take personal responsibility, to convert challenges into opportunities to make an impact, to create new realities, and to instill hope.

Israeli society has demonstrated its ability to overcome difficulties and has showcased its resilience and capabilities, with tens of thousands of volunteers throughout the country creating programs and solutions to the seemingly endless needs and difficulties resulting from the events of October 7 and the ensuing war. These initiatives have demonstrated the enormous potential for positive change that can be harnessed both in regular times and in times of crisis. These initiatives have enabled us, as a society and as a nation, to deal with the tragedies and the new reality we face.

For over 20 years, Unistream has been promoting this resilience among youth from Israel’s lower socioeconomic and geographically remote communities. With the outbreak of the war, we recognized that our role as a catalyst for positive change was more critical than ever, especially for youth evacuees from the North and the South.

As part of our reconstruction as a society and as a country, and in rebuilding the South and the North while nurturing resilience, it is crucial to invest in our youth – the future of our country. The state can strengthen these regions by building the economy and encouraging the growth of new businesses and ventures in the affected peripheral areas. Beyond this, one of our primary goals is not necessarily to relocate hi-tech companies to the South or the North, but rather to establish a strong infrastructure and nurture a generation rooted in entrepreneurship – a generation we must empower.

Entrepreneurship will be the platform and engine of regional and national growth and rehabilitation, offering a shift in consciousness and practical tools for resilience and entrepreneurship in all forms. It will also develop the human capital needed to build or expand entrepreneurial ventures in the affected regions. Providing tools and fostering a connection to entrepreneurship can be transformative, life-changing, and empowering.

We see this happening daily in the field, recognizing the importance of instilling a sense of personal agency and empowerment in the youth with whom we work, and helping them navigate these events and their profound and frightening impacts.

Additionally, the development of a prosperous business-technological sector fosters economic-social resilience at the national level. The Israeli innovation ecosystem remains a significant source of economic growth and, even in these times, provides an economic safety net that strengthens national resilience. This will be even more important in the years ahead.

Educating the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders

At Unistream, we work year-round with youth from lower socioeconomic backgrounds and geographically remote areas of the country, harnessing entrepreneurship as a powerful tool for success and breaking through real or imagined limits of what individuals and communities can accomplish. We regularly witness the significant impact that entrepreneurship has on young people.

For example, when teenage girls from Kiryat Shmona and the eastern Galilee arrive at the Amdocs offices in Ra’anana and present the start-up ventures they have conceived, thought about, and dreamed of for days and nights in front of prominent Israeli businessmen and women in leading global industries, a special quality fills the air.

These young people confidently present their start-ups in English, which is not their native language, and receive positive feedback, field questions, and engage in fruitful dialogue with the business leaders. This is where change begins. Similarly, many hundreds of other young men and women from across Israel experience just how entrepreneurship redirects their attention from the extraordinary everyday challenges, encourages them to dream big, strengthens their confidence, and alters their thinking.

As a multicultural organization that works with teens and companies from all sectors of Israeli society, we also encourage the teens to always be curious about individuals from different backgrounds, to always search for the truth, and to verify information, particularly in an era of so much fake news. This is how you grow not only great individuals but also a stronger society and network.

We will see this new model on July 16 at Unistream’s 2024 “Entrepreneur of the Year” competition, sponsored by Ted and Hedy z”l Orden and Family, from Los Angeles, where hundreds of teens from across Israel will present the start-ups that they have worked on tirelessly throughout the year – an unprecedented year of living in a time war, a war that affects every aspect of life.

How will we develop the next generation of talent from the Israeli periphery?

We will continue to engage with them, invest in them, encourage their curiosity, and deepen their knowledge. We will provide them with tools from the world of entrepreneurship – tools that will strengthen, empower, and boost their self-confidence, making them understand that they are capable of achieving anything they set their minds to. Above all, we will give them the opportunity to dream big, to realize their potential, and to create the changes they desire to bring about, both business-oriented and society-oriented. When our young people return to dreaming, we can all renew our belief in a better future.

The writer is CEO of Unistream.