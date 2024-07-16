The tidal wave of antisemitic havoc - opinion

The shocking wave of protests that erupted worldwide on October 8 in support of the Hamas terrorists who had brutally attacked, murdered, and abducted Israeli civilians the day before, laid bare a disturbing reality: A virulent and menacing form of antisemitism is resurging globally, masquerading as anti-Zionism. This hatred is not only a threat to Jews everywhere but to the principles of tolerance and decency that underpin our society. It is a cancer that, if left unchecked, can metastasize and destroy the fabric of communities globally.

In the nine months since, we’ve seen this animosity play out in a wave of disruptions and attacks targeting Jewish communities. Mobs have descended upon communal events, holiday celebrations, parades, restaurants, and public transportation, leaving a trail of intimidation and violence in their wake. Social media is replete with videos of these attacks. Investigations indicate that these protests and assaults are being funded by state sponsors of terrorism, such as Iran and Qatar, and fueled by a radical Islamist ideology that seeks to eradicate Jews and other non-believers. This is not spontaneous outrage, but an orchestrated campaign of incitement and aggression that appears strategically planned.

As the son of a Holocaust survivor, I was taught from a young age to recognize the warning signs of resurgent antisemitism. My father, who escaped the horrors of forced labor and concentration camps, instilled in me the importance of resilience in the face of hatred. He likened his own story to the ancient Exodus from Egypt, reminding the family that in every generation, Jews have faced persecution. The recent surge in antisemitic attacks is a stark reminder that this eternal hatred remains very much alive.

Triggered by the events of October 7, my research into the history of antisemitism has been a sobering journey: forced conversions, book burnings, expulsions, massacres, and pogroms against Jews. From the forced conversions in 3rd-century Italy to the persecutions in Iran from the 3rd-7th century, to the destruction of a synagogue in 19th-century New York City, the list is staggering. Yet the specific details of most of these events remain largely unknown outside of academic circles. This lack of awareness is dangerous, for it leaves us ill-prepared to confront the resurgence of antisemitism in our own time. We cannot defeat an enemy we do not properly acknowledge or understand.

THE NAZIS, of course, took antisemitism to its most horrific extreme. But the hatred did not die with the Holocaust. It has resurfaced, fueled by the same age-old stereotypes and scapegoating that have plagued Jews for centuries. As journalist Matti Friedman recently observed, Hitler was not the cause of antisemitism, but a symptom. This eternal hatred is based not on anger per se but rather on appraisals that are a perception of Jews having extremely negative characteristics that justify the hatred. It is indoctrinated at life’s earliest stages and reinforced by blaming Jews for malicious intentions and immorality. Jews were hated by Christians for “killing Jesus.” Followers of Mohammed hate Jews for not recognizing him as a prophet. Today’s hatred is not based on these original causes but on programming. Deep-seated and underlying, the original sin of being Jewish is no longer the excuse of the haters. Jews are now considered promoters of apartheid and genocide. A CHILD holds a sign depicting the Israeli flag with a swastika and bloody hand prints, at a pro-Palestinian demonstration, in Istanbul, during a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Turkey, in November. (credit: MURAD SEZER/REUTERS)

Socio-psychological research into hatred is not widely carried out and there is not much agreement as to root causes and best techniques for change. Getting to know one another and accomplishing tasks together are often mentioned as the most effective ways to overcome hatred between people. Yet, the southern communities in Israel worked toward this end for years and still Hamas and individuals who were allegedly friendly with the Israelis perpetrated the attack.

Until we find a way to alter these hatreds, we must anticipate that in every generation there will be evil and Jews will be its target. We must try to be the generation that breaks this cycle of hate.

Advice from a Holocaust survivor

Based on his experiences in the town he grew up in, my father’s words echo in my mind: “If you see students starting to create antisemitic acts, that is a sign to prepare to move on.” Those in the Diaspora should heed this warning. The rise in global antisemitism is not just a problem for the Jewish community – it is a threat to all. We must confront this hatred head-on, or risk allowing it to consume us once again.

It is not sufficient, nor is it appropriate, to dismiss the protests as being led by uneducated college students. We must acknowledge the funding sources, professors, organizers, and those protecting them, and empower ourselves to confront this eternal hatred. Silence is complicity.

Action underpins resilience and the time for action is now. We owe it to the survivors of the Holocaust and to all those who have lost their lives to antisemitic violence throughout history. We owe it to ourselves, our children, and the future we wish to build.

Let us stand united against hatred, and let us never forget the lessons of the past. Let us be the generation that ensures “Never Again” is more than just a slogan.

The writer is a psychologist specializing in trauma and abuse. He is the director of ADC Psychological Services in Netanya and Hewlett, NY, and is on staff at Northwell, New Hyde Park, NY.