Israel's judicial reform issue has slowly burned out of the public eye - opinion

Several months ago, the Supreme Court blocked a significant piece of legislation proposed by supporters of judicial reform. The nullification of the “probability clause” was rejected, dealing a heavy blow to the reform movement. When war erupted shortly after, it seemed the reform was gone for good.

However, much like in physics where a vacuum seeks to be filled, politics abhors a void. In the absence of one piece of legislation, others have emerged. Yariv Levin (Likud) and Simcha Rothman (National Religious Party), the main proponents of the reform, are now trying to fill the void with new measures. Their efforts are driven by both ideological and political motivations. Without any victories to show their supporters, both risk losing their carefully curated positions within the conservative camp.

The tactics currently employed by Levin and Rothman can be described as a smokescreen. Justice Minister Levin is playing a slow, patient game within the judges’ appointing committee, while Rothman has returned to his antics in the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee that he runs.

This strategy is paying off, as the protest movement is currently focused on calling for elections, leaving their efforts largely unchecked. Liberal supporters are preoccupied with the war and the plight of hostages, sidelining everything else. The goal is wide open, and Levin and Rothman are preparing for a decisive move.

As long as National Unity head MK Benny Gantz was part of the coalition, Levin and Rothman faced significant obstacles in passing their legislation. Now, with moderate forces almost completely absent from the coalition, the liberal camp must once again rely on moderate, right-wing MKs to act in the best interests of the country. Moderates such as Likud members Eli Dellal, Danny Danon, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and other MKs will have to face the same dilemma they did last year. Will they support the coalition or serve as a bridge to moderate voters? With an upcoming battle for the moderate-right vote between Naftali Bennett and the Likud, these MKs stand at a crossroads. Demonstrators protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli government outside Hakirya Base in Tel Aviv, June 22, 2024 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Given the current state of the protests and the slow pace adopted by Levin and Rothman, these MKs have time to decide. They hold the power to influence the direction of Israeli politics at a crucial juncture. Their choice will determine whether the Likud remains tethered to a controversial reform agenda or pivots toward a more moderate, inclusive future.

Hope for a stronger Israel

The stakes are high, and the hope is that these politicians will prioritize the broader interests of the nation over narrow political gains, ensuring a more stable and unified Israel.

The writer is a communications and strategy consultant, Tatika Communications.