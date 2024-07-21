Mini Israel in India: Awaiting the return of Israeli tourists - opinion

Kasol, fondly called “mini Israel,” and Dharamkot, known as the “Tel Aviv of the hills,” are Indian villages in the state of Himachal Pradesh’s serene Parvati Valley that have long welcomed young Israeli tourists, especially those who have just completed their military service – and have hosted a sizable population of temporary Israeli residents. These travelers have flocked to this mountainous valley seeking solace, adventure, and a slice of home far from the arid landscapes of Israel.

However, the ongoing conflict in Israel has cast a long shadow over this vibrant cultural exchange, leaving Kasol and its residents in a state of yearning and anticipation, unsure of when they will once again hear Hebrew spoken in the cafes and see familiar faces returning to their cherished retreats in the Parvati valley.

The bond between Kasol and Israel dates back to the 1980s, when young Israelis, after completing their mandatory military service, discovered the tranquil beauty of the Himalayas in Himachal Pradesh, bordering India’s capital, New Delhi. At that time, India and Israel had not yet established official relations. Drawn by the spiritual ambiance, affordable living costs, and the promise of relaxation, these incoming tourists, who arrived in groups, transformed Kasol into a thriving hub of Israeli culture.

Kasol began to resonate with Hebrew songs, Israeli cuisine, and a unique blend of Indian and Israeli lifestyles. This symbiosis transformed it, and more broadly, Himachal Pradesh, into a beloved destination for Israeli tourists who found a second home amid its picturesque landscapes.

Since Israeli citizens temporarily residing in India have been called back to join the IDF Kasol has seen a marked drop in the size of its hosted community. This outflux has had a profound impact on the local economy and culture. (Many members of the Bnei Menashe tribe have expressed interest in making aliyah, with a good number of them already enlisted in combat units and reserve service across Israel.) KASOL IS AN eco-friendly resort built in traditional Kathkunia style, among pine forests, by the Parvati River. Known as ‘mini Israel,’ the drop in size of its Jewish and Israeli community since the Gaza war’s outbreak has profoundly impacted this Himalayan village’s economy, the writer says. (credit: Rohit Verma/Wikimedia Commons/Neeraj Dhiman/Tech Sprinters)

Cafes and restaurants that once bustled with Hebrew chatter now stand quiet. The small Chabad house, a cornerstone for evening gatherings and prayers, now barely sees any attendants. The annual community feast for Rosh Hashanah, a cherished tradition, was not celebrated last year in Kasol, marking a stark departure from the vibrant festivities of the past.

Economic ramifications palpable

The economic ramifications of this decline are palpable. Local businesses that thrived on the patronage of Israeli tourists are struggling to stay afloat. Even larger enterprises, such as the Hyatt Hotel, established with the influx of Israeli visitors in mind, are feeling the strain. The once-booming trade and tourism that sustained Kasol’s economy have come to a standstill, affecting not just the livelihoods of the villagers but also the cultural fabric that bound the two communities together.

The situation in Dharamkot mirrors that of Kasol. The Gaddi shepherd community, which had embraced the influx of Israeli tourists and even learned Hebrew to communicate better, now faces an uncertain future. The cafes, yoga centers, and gift shops that once thrived on Israeli patronage are witnessing dwindling numbers. The departure of Israeli tourists has left a void that is hard to fill, both economically and culturally.

The broader implications of this situation extend beyond the immediate economic impact. The cultural exchange between India and Israel, fostered through these small villages, has been a testament to the power of tourism in bridging diverse communities.

The intermingling of Israeli and Indian cultures in Kasol and Dharamkot has created a unique blend that has enriched both societies. The current pause in this exchange is a stark reminder of how geopolitical conflicts can disrupt even the most harmonious of cross-cultural interactions.

As the world watches the unfolding events in Israel, there is a collective hope for peace and stability. The residents of Kasol and Dharamkot yearn for the return of their Israeli friends, whose presence has become an integral part of their lives. The cultural symbiosis that flourished in these villages is a testament to the enduring friendship between India and Israel. It is a relationship built on mutual respect, shared experiences, and a deep appreciation for each other’s cultures.

The writer is an India-based lawyer specializing in cross-border trade and investments.