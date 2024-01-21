These are the most relaxing places to visit after the war

There is no doubt that prolonged fighting causes us all to feel pressure and sometimes a lot of stress. As soon as we can, there is no doubt that the only thing we will try to regain is the little peace that was before. To try and recover from the enormous tension, we have compiled a list of destinations that have been defined as the most relaxing around the world.

American spa magazine Spa Seekers conducted research to find the most peaceful destination in each country. The ranking of each place is determined by the reviews of the travelers who came to it, and they also described how "relaxing" the place is among them.

The number one result was the Blue Lagoon in Iceland.

"This lagoon is a famous geothermal spa located just under an hour's drive from the capital of the island of Reykjavík," the company shared its findings: The Blue Lagoon. The geothermal seawater of the pools has long been the subject of scientific research when the algae plants and the white mud have been proven to help renew the skin." The Blue Lagoon in Iceland is a relaxing destination. (credit: Maariv Online)

Other must visit locations

Further on the list are mainly thermal pools such as Széchenyi in Budapest, Hungary, as well as Thermae Bath Spa south of the city of Bristol in England. Other relaxing destinations that made the list were the Luxembourg Gardens in Paris and the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore.

It was also decided which continent has the most relaxing destinations. In first place is Europe, in which there are six destinations out of the first ten places. North America followed with eight destinations out of the top 25.