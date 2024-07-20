Israel's attack on Yemeni oil infrastructure is a strategic warning to Iran - opinion

Israel’s attack on a strategic oil refinery in Yemen is more than a tactical strike in the complex conflict between Israel and Yemen. It sends an unambiguous message to Iran: Israel can and will disrupt the energy lifeline of the Middle East. Energy, as a critical element of national and regional security, is at the heart of this strategic maneuver. By targeting essential energy assets, Israel underscores the vulnerability of its adversaries' economic and military capabilities, which heavily depend on a stable energy supply.

The Yemeni oil facility, while significant, is not the primary target of Israel’s strategic calculations. Instead, it demonstrates what can be achieved on a larger scale—precisely, a hint at the potential vulnerability of Iran’s critical oil infrastructure, most notably Khark Island.

Khark Island, located in the Persian Gulf, is Iran’s principal oil export terminal, handling most of the country’s crude oil exports. This facility is not merely an economic asset but a critical node in Iran’s geopolitical leverage and capacity to fund regional activities and proxies. By showcasing its ability to strike similar targets in Yemen, Israel is effectively placing Iran on notice that Khark Island and other vital infrastructure could be next.

This maneuver aligns with Israel’s broader strategic doctrines of deterrence and preemption. Israel has long been aware of the multifaceted threats posed by Iran, ranging from nuclear ambitions to the support of militant groups in the region. In targeting critical Yemeni oil infrastructure, Israel demonstrates its willingness to engage in unconventional and asymmetric warfare, disrupting supply chains and economic resources that fuel hostile activities. An Israeli F15 Fighter Jet taking off is seen at an unidentified location in this screen grab from a video released July 20, 2024. (credit: Israeli Army/Handout via REUTERS)

Moreover, the attack highlights Israel’s operational reach and intelligence capabilities. Yemen is not a neighboring country, and the logistics of such a strike are complex. By successfully executing this operation, Israel underscores its ability to project power across the region, reinforcing its strategic posture and deterring adversaries through demonstrated action rather than mere rhetoric.

Regional instability

This move also reminds the international community of the broader implications of regional instability. The global economy is intricately linked to the steady flow of oil from the Middle East. Any significant disruption, especially involving major export terminals like Khark Island, would have profound economic consequences worldwide. By illustrating the potential for such disruptions, Israel is implicitly urging global powers to take the Iranian threat seriously and to support efforts to curb Tehran’s destabilizing activities.

The strike on Yemen’s oil infrastructure is thus a microcosm of a larger strategic narrative. It is a clear indication that Israel is prepared to take decisive action to protect its national security interests and to ensure the stability of the region. By connecting this action to the vulnerability of Khark Island, Israel communicates a potent warning: the lights in the Middle East can be turned off, and those who threaten regional peace and security will face significant consequences. The role of energy in maintaining security is paramount; disrupting an adversary's energy supply is a powerful method of undermining their ability to operate and project power.

In the volatile and interconnected world of Middle Eastern geopolitics, such messages are essential. They serve not only to deter adversaries but also to galvanize allies and neutral actors to acknowledge and address real threats. As the international community watches these developments, the clarity of Israel’s message should resonate: the era of unchecked aggression and proxy warfare must end, and those who perpetuate it will find themselves vulnerable to the very tactics they employ. The centrality of energy in these dynamics underscores the profound impact that control over energy resources and infrastructure has on the security and stability of nations.

Morielle I. Lotan is the founder of Mile Advisory and an expert on energy and security.