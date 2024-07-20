Houthis damage cargo ship in Gulf of Aden, IDF and Palestinians reportedly clash near Hebron

(photo credit: REUTERS/DAVID 'DEE' DELGADO)

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, filed an urgent letter of complaint on Friday with the UN Security Council following the drone attack launched by the Houthis, which exploded in Tel Aviv, killing one and wounding ten.

Ambassador Erdan stressed that the Houthi attacks on Israel are part of Iran’s use of proxies to target Israel.

“Since October 7, the Houthis have fired hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel, in direct violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2216,” said Ambassador Erdan.