Houthis damage cargo ship in Gulf of Aden, IDF and Palestinians reportedly clash near Hebron
UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan files complaint to UNSC over Houthi attack • Netanyahu accused of halting plans for creating field hospital to treat sick Gazan children
Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan files complaint to UNSC over Houthi attack
Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, filed an urgent letter of complaint on Friday with the UN Security Council following the drone attack launched by the Houthis, which exploded in Tel Aviv, killing one and wounding ten.
Ambassador Erdan stressed that the Houthi attacks on Israel are part of Iran’s use of proxies to target Israel.
“Since October 7, the Houthis have fired hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel, in direct violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2216,” said Ambassador Erdan.Go to the full article >>
IDF and Palestinians clash near Hebron - report
The IDF and Palestinians have reportedly engaged in intense fighting in Beit Omar near Hebron, Israeli media reported, citing unconfirmed Palestinian reports. One Palestinian has allegedly been killed in the fighting.Go to the full article >>
Jake Sullivan says hostage deal is the main focus of upcoming Netanyahu-Biden meeting
The two leaders will meet in Washington next week, where Netanyahu will also address the US Congress.
President Joe Biden will focus his energy in his meeting next week with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on securing the ceasefire and hostage deal, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday afternoon during an interview at the Aspen Security Forum.
"Several weeks ago, the president went out and said to the world, there is a blueprint, a pathway to get the hostages home, a ceasefire in place, humanitarian assistance in Gaza," he said. "We believe there is an opportunity to get it done. Let's use next week to try to clear through those obstacles and get a deal."
President Biden said these are going to be difficult talks requiring a lot of give and take and back and forth, according to Sullivan.Go to the full article >>
Netanyahu accused of halting plans for creating field hospital to treat sick Gazan children
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had proposed the creation of a field hospital as a temporary solution to treat Gazan children sick with conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and orthopedic injuries.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been accused of halting plans to establish a field hospital in Israel intended for the treatment of sick and injured children from Gaza, the BBC and other Israeli media channels reported Friday.
Establishing a field hospital in Israel had caused rifts between Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Israeli media reported.
Gallant announced the site earlier this week, YNet noted. It was proposed as a temporary solution to provide medical care while the Rafah crossing remained closed to civilians.Go to the full article >>
Houthis damage cargo ship in Gulf of Aden as it steps up attacks
Lobivia was in the Gulf of Aden when the missiles struck two areas on its port side, the Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) said in an incident report.
Yemen's Houthi rebels hit and damaged a Singapore-flagged container ship with two missiles on Friday as they escalate attacks on global shipping over Israel's war in Gaza.
The overnight assault on the Lobivia cargo ship came as the Iran-aligned Houthis also claimed responsibility for a fiery, long-range aerial drone strike in the center of Tel Aviv that killed one man and wounded four others.
The Houthis in recent weeks have become more adept at inflicting damage on their targets. In June, the militants struck the Greek-owned Tutor coal carrier with missiles and an explosive-laden remote-controlled boat, causing it to sink.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 120 hostages remain in Gaza
- 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says