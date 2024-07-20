The fire seen across the Middle East: Israeli officials, terror orgs. respond to strike in Yemen

Israeli officials on Saturday evening responded to the confirmed IDF strike on the port of Hodeidah in western Yemen, which struck Houthi military targets and energy infrastructures.

The strike was conducted by IDF fighter jets and struck several targets in Hodeidah, including Houthi strategic points and energy infrastructure.

Local residents told Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen that there were power outages in several sections of the city.

In response to the strike, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel struck the Houthis in Yemen to send a message after they harmed an Israeli citizen.

בהערכת מצב שקיימתי הבוקר עם הרמטכ״ל וראש מטה חיל האוויר, עמדתי על חיזוק כלל מערכי ההגנה האווירית ועל הפעולות המבצעיות והמודיעיניות שיבוצעו לאור המתקפה.כפי שהוכחנו עד היום, כך גם הפעם - מערכת הביטחון תבוא חשבון עם כל מי שינסה לפגוע במדינת ישראל או ישלח טרור כנגדה, באופן חד… pic.twitter.com/v7ODC7DgiT — יואב גלנט - Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) July 19, 2024

"The fire that is currently burning in Hodeidah is seen across the Middle East, and the significance is clear," Gallant said in a statement. "The Houthis attacked us over 200 times. The first time that they harmed an Israeli citizen, we struck them. And we will do this in any place where it may be required."

In a message published to his Telegram channel, Chairman of the National Unity Party and MK Benny Gantz wrote, "The important message from today's important and justified attack in Yemen - we establish alliances, and cooperate with our friends."

"At the same time, we are always willing to do the work to protect the citizens of Israel ourselves."

"It was so in the past and will be in the future. In front of everyone who hurts us, on every front," Gantz concluded.

Opposition leader and Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid, in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, said, "The attack in Yemen is justified and accurate. Congratulations to the Air Force, the IDF, and the security forces for a perfect performance."

התקיפה בתימן מוצדקת ומדוייקת. מברך את חיל האוויר, צה״ל וכוחות הבטחון על ביצוע מושלם. — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) July 20, 2024

Al Mayadeen quoted a member of the Houthi's Political Bureau, Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, stating, "The Zionist entity will pay the price for targeting a civilian facility, and we will meet escalation with escalation."

How did the IDF prepare for the targeted strike?

Israel's Defense Ministry reported that the plans for the strike were approved on Saturday morning and was spearheaded by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, alongside IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and other senior defense officials.

The decision was reportedly approved during a cabinet meeting on Saturday, though KAN reported that the decision was not unanimous.

IDF Spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari held a press conference with international media, where he discussed the IDF's strike, dubbed "Operation Long Arm," on Yemen's western port city and Houthi stronghold Hodeidah.

While speaking to reporters, Hagari confirmed the strike, stating, "Our pilots attacked the port of Hodeidah, a supply route for the transfer of Iranian weapons. We also attacked energy infrastructures in a complex attack that required planning and preparation for various threats."

IAF preparations hours before the strikes in Yemen. July 20, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The IDF published details, including photos of the Israel Air Force before the strike, documenting its preparation for the strike on Hodeidah.

Israel updated its allies before carrying out the strike, an Israeli military official told Reuters.

Some of the targets were "dual-use," including energy infrastructure, the official added.