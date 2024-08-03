The Hague is detached from reality in its views - opinion

The Iranian rocket launched by Hezbollah last Saturday exploded on a football field near a playground in Majdal Shams, resulting in the shocking deaths of 12 boys and girls, with another 30 wounded. They just wanted to play football.

Is this terrible event of any interest to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague?

In May, the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) chief prosecutor UK Muslim Karim Khan rewarded Islamic terrorism and encouraged Sinwar and other Hamas murderers and rapists by making a scandalous comparison between them and Israeli leaders Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Galant.

Khan sought arrest warrants for the Israelis for “causing extermination, causing starvation as a method of war, including the denial of humanitarian relief supplies, [and] deliberately targeting civilians in conflict”; and for top Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, and Muhammad Deif on charges of extermination, murder, hostage-taking, rape, and sexual assault. As of this writing, two of those warrants will no longer be necessary.

Support for the state of "Palestine" in various countries and its recognition by three European nations do not change the fact that it is a country invented by Muslims. Some of them were born in the area but most were dispersed nomads who had wandered to the region from neighboring Arab lands.

Back in May, the Conservative government in the United Kingdom said it would challenge the case against Israel at The Hague, saying it was inadmissible because “Palestine” cannot not exercise criminal jurisdiction over Israeli nationals, pursuant to the Oslo Accords.

Nevertheless, it was reasonable to suppose that when the Labor party was elected, the UK would no longer pursue this challenge to the court – as turned out to be the case. “The court must determine,” the new government, led by Keir Starmer, officially announced last week.

THE GERMAN Foreign Ministry, on the other hand, as reported by the reputed Frankfurter Allgemeiner, has submitted amicus curiae observations to ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I to assist Israel at The Hague. Germany holds that the case against Israel is currently inadmissible because the question of complimentarity cannot be decided during an ongoing armed conflict.

On July 19, the ignorant and inflammatory judge and president of the ICJ, Nawaf Salam, issued an advisory opinion on Israel in response to a previous UN General Assembly request. Accusing Israel of racial discrimination, he defined its “occupation” of Judea, Samaria, and east Jerusalem (aka West Bank), as “unlawful” and breaching anti-apartheid laws.

Israel ought to remind Salam (who voted against Israel 210 times in his 11 years as Lebanon’s ambassador to the UN) that, according to the Oslo Accords, “Palestine” cannot exercise criminal authority against Israeli citizens; therefore neither he nor his gang at the ICJ have any legal authority But truth and international law do not appear to interest the judge or his court.

Salam became a judge in February 2018. By February 2024, he was elected ICJ president. A recent UN Watch report aired on Channel 12, based on a comprehensive analysis of Salam’s activities as ambassador between 2007-2017, revealed his problematic attitude toward about Israel. Salam supported unilateral decisions against Israel while ignoring the terrorist activities of Hamas.

The report provides many examples of Salam’s statements and actions against Israel. It also illustrates how he has refused to support victims of human rights violations in other countries, such as by voting against UN resolutions condemning these types of violations in Iran, Syria, and Belarus. For example, in April 2011, when the Syrian civil war began, Salam used his seat on the Security Council to block condemnation of the Syrian regime for attacking civilian protesters.

He also voted against all 11 resolutions of the General Assembly condemning the Islamic Republic or its violations against Iranian citizens.

In his speeches at the UN, Salam has accused “terrorist Jewish organizations” of carrying out “organized massacre.” He has called Israel an “apartheid state” and accused it of “crimes against humanity.”

Accusing Israel

Deputy Speaker of the Knesset MK Hanoch Dov Milwidsky, posted this week on Facebook: “Nawaf Salam was Lebanon’s ambassador to the United Nations for 10 years. He currently serves as the president of the International Court of Justice. This man’s country committed the crime of genocide,” in reference to the 12 youngsters assassinated while enjoying a soccer game.”

And yet, no one appears fazed by the hard cold fact that this is the person leading the so-called “judicial” hearings against Israel. Salam gets the gold medal for hypocrisy to the world’s thunderous applause.

The judges in The Hague clearly need to be reminded that, a mere nine months ago, evildoers from Gaza launched a murderous attack on peaceful citizens, whose only sin was being Jews. They slaughtered, burned, and raped under the auspices and financing of the terrorist state of Iran, which threatens to destroy the entire nation of Israel.

STATE MEDIA in China reported last week that at a summit in Beijing, 14 Palestinian factions, including senior Hamas and Fatah officials, had agreed on a “government of national reconciliation” to rule Gaza the “day after” the war. In other words, PA President Mahmoud Abbas plans to cooperate with Hamas, leading to the continuation of its rule in Gaza, hand-in-hand with Fatah.

Spain, Iran, and Norway, which have already recognized the terrorist state known as “Palestine,” will soon come to recognize the hand of extremist Islam, currently spreading its tentacles across Europe.

Ask someone on the street in one of those countries, and they generally do not understand the true meaning of the slogan: “From the sea to the river, Palestine will be free.” Additionally, they say, “You are a strong people, you conquered the state of Palestine; if only you would liberate it, peace and love would prevail.”

The ignorance and lack of logic pain me, and I feel a moral obligation to defend my country and advocate for it at every opportunity in meetings with the members of the diplomatic staff in Israel and abroad. I have been pleasantly surprised with the tendency to listen and ask questions, and often note a subsequent shift in people’s perspectives of the Israeli-Arab-Palestinian conflict.

The increase in the electoral power of right-wing parties is an indication that someone is waking up on the sleepy European continent. This could change the attitude of Europe, which is beginning to defend itself against the Muslim invasion.

Several countries are enacting new laws to severely restrict entry of Muslim job seekers, mainly from Turkey but also from Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, and Iraq. Gone are the days of recycling a hijab-wearing woman’s passport to smuggle multiple women across borders.

The dream of the president of Turkey, Tayyip Erdogan, to be admitted to the European Union has been dashed. Europe understands that, were that to happen, God forbid, millions more Muslims would flee Turkey and its collapsing economy and try their luck in one of the European countries.

The “right to self-determination” as interpreted by many countries does not correspond with the statements of the Palestinians, from Abbas to Sinwar, who are unite in a single goal, to regain control of Gaza and promote their stated agenda of destroying Israel.

As a tribute to the greatness of Israel-US friendship, we can safely say that a Palestinian state will not be established at this time.

The writer is the CEO of Radios 100 FM, honorary consul of Nauru, vice dean of the Diplomatic Consular Corp, and the vice president of the Ambassadors Club of Israel.