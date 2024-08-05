Drawing on the legacy of Ze'ev Jabotinsky is critical in fighting Iran - editorial

For the second time in months, Israelis are sitting, waiting, and twiddling their thumbs, as Iran and its proxies have promised to exact revenge on the Jewish state in response to the deaths of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh – who was assassinated in Tehran early Wednesday in an alleged Israeli operation – and the killing of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, who was targeted in Beirut.

Where and when this grand act of revenge will occur is proving challenging to estimate. Western intelligence sources told Sky News Arabia that they had evidence that Iran plans to attack Israel on Tisha B’av next week. Other reports quote US and Israeli security officials as saying that the attack may come as early as today, leaving Israelis in limbo.

The promised retaliation threatens to be far, far greater than that when Iran directly attacked Israel for the first time in April. Then, 300 missiles and drones were launched at Israel. But with the promise of assistance from Hezbollah and the Yemen-based Houthis this time, the attack could be much, much larger and much more dangerous.

This is a genuinely worrying time for Israelis, many of whom will be too young to remember the Second Intifada or have only known military operations taking place on Israel’s periphery. Under normal circumstances, people could expect to look to their leader to provide strength, guidance, and cohesion, but that is proving to be a damp squib. So, if we cannot look to the present for inspiration, what about the past?

Sunday marked Jabotinsky Day, a national holiday celebrated annually to commemorate the life and vision of the Zionist leader. But what, if anything, can be learned from the former chief of Revisionist Zionism during these trying times? Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, July 2020 (credit: KHAMENEI.IR)

Ze’ev Jabotinsky was a towering figure in Zionist history who championed visionary ideas for his time and remains profoundly relevant today. His advocacy for a strong, defensible Jewish state was driven by the pressing need to protect Jews from rising antisemitism in Europe. He emphasized the necessity of a robust defense system and a proud national identity, both of which are acutely relevant in today’s geopolitical landscape.

Pillars of Jabotinsky's thought

Jabotinsky’s doctrine of defense was encapsulated in his famous Iron Wall concept, which argued that only through an unassailable defense could Jews ensure their security and sovereignty. Israel has built on this since the state’s founding, from the strength of the IDF and its ability to call upon reservists in times of war to the modern-day technological phenomenon that keeps Israel’s citizens relatively safe from incoming rockets, UAVs, and missiles. His insistence on a strong military is mirrored in Israel’s contemporary defense strategies, including its preemptive strikes on Iranian targets in Syria and advanced missile defense systems like the Iron Dome.

Another pillar of Jabotinsky’s thought was the importance of strategic alliances. He understood that Israel could not stand alone against its adversaries. This belief is evident in Israel’s current diplomatic efforts to build coalitions against Iranian aggression. Many have sought to alienate the State of Israel after Hamas’s attacks on October 7, but we have seen (and saw in April during Iran’s attack) that our neighbors and allies can and will come to our aid when necessary. Israel’s close relationship with the US echoes Jabotinsky’s foresight in recognizing the necessity of having powerful friends. This alliance is crucial in countering Iran’s influence and ensuring continued support for Israel’s security needs.

One of Jabotinsky’s most vital tenets of Zionism also emphasized fostering a resilient and culturally proud Jewish population. He believed that a strong national identity was essential for the survival of the Jewish state. Today, as Israel faces one of the greatest threats in its 75 years of statehood, this principle is reflected in our efforts to stand together as one and face our enemies. This comes after a year of civil unrest and a divided nation over the government’s attempted judicial reforms.

Jabotinsky’s advocacy for military strength, strategic alliances, and national pride offers a blueprint for navigating the complexities of modern threats, particularly from Iran. By adhering to these principles, Israel can increasingly maintain its security and sovereignty in the region. Drawing on Jabotinsky’s legacy will be essential as the country continues to confront Iran’s nuclear ambitions and regional hostility.