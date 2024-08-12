Camp Nai Nai Nai: A US Jewish summer camp experience for adults

More than 200 young adults gathered in the beautiful Capital Camps outside Washington, DC, for a three-day weekend to create the magic of Jewish summer camp – only this time, it was designed for young adults. It was like Jewish sleepaway camp for kids – with color wars, havdalah under the stars, ziplining, Jewish rituals, arts & crafts like wood burning mezuzot, and Krav Maga – but this time we also experienced five campers becoming b’nai mitzvah during Shabbat, had conversations about what life has been like in Israel post-October 7, and enjoyed an epic b’nai mitzvah party.

Camp Nai Nai Nai, as it’s known, run by Moishe House, was a truly special experience for me. It was my first time being outside of Israel since October 7, and it provided an opportunity to step away from the tensions back home, relax, and immerse myself in a supportive and understanding environment. Being surrounded by people who share similar cultural and religious backgrounds was very appealing and felt like a safe space where I could truly be myself.

That’s what I have always loved about Jewish summer camp, and this experience took me back to my childhood. When I was young, every summer my parents would send me to Jewish summer camp. Growing up outside of Israel, summer camps were particularly meaningful to me because they were a place where I could feel part of the Jewish community. I was surprised by how similar American summer camps are to those I attended as a kid in other places in the world. This experience at Camp Nai Nai Nai not only took me back to my childhood but also allowed me to see how other Jews from around the world experience Jewish summer camp. I looked forward to the activities, the sense of community, and the chance to connect with other Jews. It was a time to build lasting memories and learn more about my heritage in a fun and engaging way. The most exciting part of the camps was the parties.

We could dance with friends our age to our favorite songs, creating unforgettable memories and a sense of unity that stayed with me long after camp ended.

Amazing experiences at Camp Nai Nai Nai

One of the most meaningful aspects of Camp Nai Nai Nai was the genuine interest people showed in hearing our point of view. Discussing Israel can sometimes be sensitive, especially given the current political climate. However, these conversations are crucial. They allow for an open exchange of ideas and help build relationships based on understanding and respect, despite any differences. It was heartening to know that others were keen to understand how current events are impacting our lives. This exchange of perspectives was extremely valuable and gave me a sense of solidarity and support. To be able to proudly say I’m from Israel without fear of judgment was empowering and reaffirmed the significance of our community. Campers unleash their competitive spirit during Maccabiah Color Wars. (credit: Moishe House/Camp Nai)

Throughout my weekend at Camp Nai, I made connections with people from the Moishe House community, forming bonds that I hope will last a long time. There is one story that, for me, highlights how we really are one big family. A week after I returned to Israel, my cousin, who was traveling with his wife, sent me a picture with someone I had connected with at camp. It turns out that they had met in Mexico, connected, and started talking about Jewish communities and Moishe House. After some time, they realized they both knew me, so, of course, they took a selfie and sent it to me. Not only did it make me smile, but it highlighted how interconnected our lives had become through this shared experience of camp.

Camp Nai was an unforgettable experience, and I hope to participate in future Moishe House immersive experiences. It provided much-needed respite, fostered meaningful connections, and I hope more people, in Israel and beyond, have the opportunity to feel the sense of belonging that I was able to find at Camp Nai. ■

Eliya Mordehay is a resident of Moishe House Tel Aviv RSJ (Russian-speaking Jews).