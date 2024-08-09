The unravelling of UNRWA: A crisis of credibility and conscience - opinion

Recent revelations regarding the involvement of UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) staff in the October 7 massacre have ignited a crisis that many had previously dismissed.

For months, Israel’s claims that several UNRWA employees participated in these heinous attacks were met with skepticism and derision.

The UN and its allies quickly dismissed these allegations as politically motivated, labeling them as lacking substantial proof. However, as evidence mounts, the reality appears far more troubling than previously acknowledged, raising serious questions about UNRWA’s integrity and the broader credibility of the United Nations.

In the immediate aftermath of the October 7 attacks, the UN and its supporters were quick to ridicule Israel’s accusations, considering them part of a broader narrative of conflict.

The UN’s dismissive response and reluctance to seriously address the gravity of the allegations now seem deeply problematic in light of recent admissions. The UN has conceded a “high probability” that some UNRWA staff were indeed involved in the attacks, marking a significant shift that underscores severe lapses in oversight and accountability. Ayelet Samerano, mother of Yonatan Samerano who was murdered on October 7, confront UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini in Switzerland. August 1, 2024. (credit: UN Watch)

Historically, UNRWA has faced allegations of staff connections with extremist groups, notably Hamas. Reports have pointed to instances where UNRWA employees were found to have shared pro-Hamas content or engaged in activities aligning with the group’s ideology.

Hamas's use of UNRWA facilities

Additionally, there have been accusations that Hamas utilized UNRWA facilities for military purposes, such as storing weapons in schools. These past issues suggest a systemic failure in ensuring the neutrality and integrity of UNRWA’s operations.

This revelation poses a fundamental question: What does it mean for an organization dedicated to humanitarian aid and peace if its staff are implicated in terrorism? The UN’s response to these allegations has been alarmingly muted, with little discussion on the implications of potentially aiding and abetting terrorism. This silence is not just revealing but troubling, suggesting a broader unwillingness within the UN to confront the full scope of the scandal and its impact on its credibility.

Beneath the surface of this scandal lies a more profound and unsettling question: What other truths have UN agencies concealed? What other affiliations have they tacitly endorsed? And, perhaps most critically, can any statements from UN officials be trusted, or are they merely self-serving and grotesquely biased? The revelations about UNRWA are not isolated incidents but symptoms of a deeper malaise within the UN system.

THE IMPLICATIONS for UNRWA and the UN system are profound. As a cornerstone of international humanitarian aid, UNRWA’s potential involvement in terrorism fundamentally challenges its operational integrity.

If it is proven that UNRWA, through either active support or gross negligence, harbored individuals involved in terrorism, the agency’s credibility could be irrevocably damaged. This potential betrayal not only undermines UNRWA’s mission but also casts a dark shadow over the UN’s commitment to peace and stability.

The broader impact on the UN is equally concerning. The organization’s role in international diplomacy and humanitarian efforts relies on its ability to uphold principles of neutrality and impartiality. If UNRWA’s involvement in terrorism is substantiated, it raises alarming questions about the UN’s capacity to effectively monitor and manage its agencies. An organization designed to alleviate suffering cannot afford to be seen as exacerbating violence. This crisis calls for a thorough examination of the UN’s internal oversight mechanisms and demands a reassessment of how it addresses and rectifies allegations of misconduct.

In light of these revelations, the United Kingdom’s recent decision to resume funding for UNRWA is deeply troubling. The potential overlap between UNRWA’s activities and terrorist affiliations presents a serious dilemma for policymakers. The UK’s support for UNRWA, despite Hamas being a proscribed terror group under British law, appears increasingly contradictory. This situation necessitates a careful reevaluation of the UK’s foreign aid policies and a stringent review of how funds are allocated, to prevent indirect support for extremist activities.

The UK and other nations must prioritize safeguarding their financial contributions and restoring the credibility of international aid efforts.

The revelations about UNRWA’s alleged involvement in terrorism and the UK’s conflicting policies demand immediate and decisive action. The UN must launch a comprehensive investigation into UNRWA’s operations and implement corrective measures to restore its credibility. Transparency and accountability must be prioritized to prevent future breaches.

For the UK, this moment calls for a reassessment of its foreign aid policies. Continued funding for UNRWA in light of these revelations is untenable. The UK must align its financial support with its counterterrorism objectives and ensure that the taxpayer is not inadvertently supporting terrorism.

The scandal surrounding UNRWA and the broader implications for the UN and for UK policy represent a critical juncture. The integrity of international institutions is at stake, and the global community must address these issues with the seriousness they deserve. As Europe and the world grapple with the consequences, the focus must be on ensuring accountability, transparency, and a recommitment to the principles that underpin international aid and security.

The revelations of October 7 have exposed significant cracks in the international system’s ability to uphold its own standards. Now is the time for robust action to mend these fissures and restore trust in global institutions.

The writer is executive director of the Forum for Foreign Relations.