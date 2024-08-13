Tisha B'Av: Embracing unity to overcome baseless hatred - opinion

As we observe Tisha B’Av, the solemn day that marks the destruction of both the First and Second Temples in Jerusalem and the many other calamities that have befallen the Jewish people, we must reflect on the age-old lesson that continues to resonate deeply within our Jewish soul: the dangers of sinat chinam – baseless hatred.

The Talmud teaches that this very sin led to the downfall of the Second Temple, a tragedy that scattered our people across the globe for nearly two millennia. Today, as we stand together as a community, the events of October 7 remind us of the critical need to heed the lessons of history and ensure we do not allow baseless hatred to infiltrate our hearts once again.

On October 7, the unthinkable happened. The tragic attack on Israel shocked the Jewish world to its core, yet from that dark day emerged a profound and inspiring unity. The gathering on November 14, 2023, on the National Mall in Washington, DC, where nearly 300,000 Jews from every religious stream and political persuasion stood shoulder to shoulder, was a powerful testament to what we can achieve when we come together.

Our unity was palpable, as missions organized by the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations and our member organizations sent waves of support and solidarity to our brothers and sisters in Israel. It was a unity born not out of fear, but out of a deep, abiding love for one another and for our shared heritage. In another example of this, Jewish Americans have sent well over $1 billion in charity to our brothers and sisters in Israel since October 7.

However, as the echoes of Tisha B'Av remind us, this unity must be nurtured and sustained. It cannot be a fleeting response to crisis alone, but rather must be a deliberate and ongoing effort to resist the forces that seek to divide us.

The ancient sages were clear: the antidote to sinat chinam is ahavat chinam – boundless love. This love is not merely an emotional response; it is a commitment to seeing the good in each other, elevating our communal discourse, and recognizing that despite our differences, we are all part of the same family.

WE HAVE seen the best of our community in the weeks and months since October 7. But as we approach the High Holy Days and the return of students to college campuses, we must be vigilant. The scourge of antisemitism is rearing its head in ways we have not seen in generations. It is a scourge that feeds on division, on the very sinat chinam that Tisha B’Av warns us against.

We must not allow this. Instead, let us harness the unity we have forged and direct it toward combating antisemitism with a unified front. On our campuses, in our communities, and in our political advocacy, we must stand together with a clear message: we will not be divided by hatred, nor will we succumb to the forces that seek to drive wedges between us. This can be difficult at times, especially given press coverage that tries to highlight minor factions and magnify fissures within our community.

Our unity is our strength, especially since we are a tiny people – 15 million worldwide, less than .2% of the world population. Unity has sustained us through centuries of exile, persecution, and challenge. And it will carry us forward as we confront the challenges of today.

Every one of us has a role to play in ensuring that the events of Tisha B’Av are not just a historical memory, but a living, breathing lesson that informs how we live and how we treat one another.

As we fast and mourn on this Tisha B’Av, let us also resolve to carry the spirit of unity we have seen since October 7 into the future. Let us remember that while sinat chinam may have destroyed the Temple, ahavat chinam – the boundless love for one another – can rebuild it spiritually and communally, as it defines who we are and who we can be – and must be – to survive and thrive as a people.

Together, we can ensure that the tragedy of Tisha B’Av is never repeated. Together, we can rise above our differences, fortified by love, and stand as one people, united in our shared destiny.

The writer is the CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, the recognized central coordinating body representing 50 diverse national Jewish organizations on issues of national and international concern. Follow him @Daroff.