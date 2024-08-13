76 years of hope: Reflecting on Israel's journey from pioneers to modern unity - opinion

‘When the Biluim pioneers arrived full of hope, they planted stakes in the land of their ancestors. They fell ill with malaria and suffered from the heat waves, but something whispered in their hearts,” sang the Israeli Navy Band in the classic song “No Way Back.”

For 76 years, something has been whispering in our hearts. But what is it?

Seventy-six years ago, people from all over the world, men and women, young and old, from different countries, some of them Holocaust survivors, others who lived comfortable lives in the Diaspora, some who felt alienated and persecuted, others who were wealthy and well-established, and some who had to sell all their belongings to do so, all moved to the pre-state Israel. Every immigrant had a story, and they were all so different.

They all left everything behind and fought for the establishment of a Jewish state, knowing that whether their decision was right or wrong, there was no way back. “Our hope is not yet lost” became our anthem.

And today? Has that hope been lost? JEWISH IMMIGRANTs from war-torn Europe pack the ship ‘SS Atzmaut’ on its way to Haifa, between the 1947 UN partition vote and the 1948 declaration of the State of Israel. (credit: REUTERS)

Seventy-six years later, we are still different people united as one nation. Especially in these fragile and turbulent times, when the State of Israel is embroiled in a war with its enemies, led by the Iranian octopus. The outcome of this current war will determine the future of our children and our nation; and whether we remain united enough to continue fighting for the next 76 years.

This period automatically takes me back 20 years to my time in the military, and conjures up the saying, etched in my memory “When the going gets tough, the tough get going.” Here, despite all the hardships and losses, the people of Israel reveal their courage, mutual responsibility, and sacrifice, by helping the weak and by establishing organizations – as well as their unstoppable urge to give of themselves for each other.

Together we stand, divided we fall

“Together we will win” is no longer just a slogan. It’s a way of life that has been instilled in each of us since October 7, particularly because we realize that we have no other way and no other country. If we are divided amongst ourselves, our chances of defeating the enemy are significantly reduced.

Trust is the key word in teamwork. You’ll likely hear this from any CEO of a large company – and not without reason. In any business model, to build a successful process, team members must first and foremost trust each other. Through trust, cooperation is created, leading to maximum success. I can give an example from the company I founded, Verbit, a tech unicorn that employed over 1,000 workers and successfully raised $600 million.

Looking back, one of the things that made the company was its organizational culture that embraced people with differing opinions from various parts the world, who a shared trust in their common goal and an unwavering desire to give everything for the success of the company. The diversity of opinions on the board of directors and the company’s management greatly contributed to the achievements we reached. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The real example is taking place here both in the IDF and in our daily realities.

Three hundred thousand reservists have proven, and continue to prove every day, that it is possible to remove all disagreements; all differences in opinion, religious views, thoughts, and doubts. That it is possible to set everything aside and fight for something greater than all of us together – for our future. Right, Left, secular, or religious, it no longer matters because we have no other country.

One thing that I believe is lacking in Israel today is a constitution. Even in the Declaration of Independence, Ben-Gurion ordered the establishment of a constitution for the State of Israel, and in the past, numerous efforts were made to fulfill his vision. Unfortunately, to this day, it has not happened. If we unite, trust each other, and know how to make the necessary adjustments, we will adopt basic laws that will chart the way, strengthen trust, and allow us to live as a free people in the Promised Land.

The writer is a tech entrepreneur, founder of Verbit, and a member of the Public Council of Nifgashim – an apolitical movement seeking to connect Israeli society as a whole and to unite and fulfill the national tasks at hand, aspiring to build a better model of a united Zionist society in Israel, alongside Jews in the Diaspora.