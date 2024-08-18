From apathy to action: The revival of Jewish determination

If apathy breeds complacency, nothing ignites a fire quite like the recognition that your survival is at stake. October 7 has generated a powerful sense of motivation in the Jewish community – not seen in many years.

I’ve been involved in Jewish and Israeli advocacy for decades. Throughout my career, I’ve witnessed the ebb and flow of community involvement. From the ever-passionate to the occasionally engaged and one-time donors, the Jewish community’s taste for proudly standing up and taking action wavers with the times. Yet, this past year has been unlike any other I have seen.

For the first time, I’ve observed an unprecedented surge in passion, commitment, and determination. This renewed vigor is a promising sign for the future of Jewish life both in Israel and the diaspora. My optimism, however, comes with trepidation. Can we turn this extraordinary energy into tangible results, or will we let it wither on the vine?

Here’s how we got here and what we can do.

A legacy of comfort and complacency

The previous generation, born after the Holocaust, lived through a time of newfound advocacy and institutional legitimacy. Behemoths like the Jewish Federations of North America, ADL, and AJC reached heights of funding and influence. During this current period, despite numerous previous conflicts in Israel, from the Six-Day War to the Yom Kippur War, antisemitism in America didn’t come close to what we see today. The succeeding generation was raised in relative safety. They grew up in a time when antisemitism seemed to be in decline, and statements like “Never Again” were sufficient. This sense of comfort led to a perception that the battle was largely won, making the fight for Jewish security less urgent and less present.

However, beneath the surface, antisemitism was slowly trickling up, mainly promoted by the new antisemites of the 21st Century, the Islamo-Leftist alliance. The enemies of the Jewish people used our complacency to unite and advance antisemitic and radical agendas in universities and high schools, on social media, in the media, in politics, and beyond. Many in our community were blinded by our sense of comfort and refused to acknowledge that the most serious danger came from the radical left, let alone fight it.

A new awakening to persistent threats

The atrocities of October 7 and the waves of antisemitism in the subsequent months served as an awakening for Jews everywhere. Rabid Jew-hatred has exploded across our cities, and American college campuses have become hotbeds of hostility. Social media platforms, rife with hateful propaganda funded by foreign entities and amplified by misguided Western sympathizers, including many self-hating Jews, have brought these threats into sharp focus. The next generation of Jews has witnessed the resurgence of these dangers firsthand.

They understand that the antisemitism their ancestors fought against is no longer a relic of the past but a present and persistent threat. This recognition has ignited a sense of urgency and action. While October 7 may not equate to the Holocaust, its impact will be felt for generations. The new wave of advocates is more strategic and aware than we’ve seen in generations, applying lessons from the past to meet today’s challenges.

The Jewish support for Israel is as strong as ever

Contrary to the mainstream media’s obsession with the anti-Zionist fringe, the reality is that Jewish support for Israel remains robust, strategic, and deeply organized. Groups like “Jewish Voice for Peace” attract media attention, but they represent a tiny fraction of the Jewish community. The overwhelming majority of Jews stand firmly behind Israel – 85% of American Jewish adults believe U.S. support for Israel is crucial post-October 7, and 57% feel a stronger connection to Israel and their Jewish identity since the attacks. Meanwhile, groups such as “Queers for Palestine” and “If Not Now” make headlines, but don’t achieve anything meaningful.

Affluent Jews have the means. They search for impact

Following October 7, wealthy and entrepreneurial Jewish Americans, who traditionally donated to institutional giants, woke up and started to do what they do best: conducting due diligence in order to invest in new ventures. This time, they are looking for effective ways to scale up combating Jew-hatred in America.

They have been convening, brainstorming, and searching for existing and new unicorns capable of big impact. These newly committed philanthropists have been reviewing a variety of approaches, from using legal strategies and traditional media to social media, influencing elections, and building alliances with Christians, African Americans, and other American groups.

However, when it comes to execution, most wealthy Jewish-American philanthropists do not have the time or knowledge to recognize many effective Jewish and pro-Israel nonprofits and projects that span the gamut of tactical approaches. They rely on institutions and professional consultants, which take months and years to research and vet new effective organizations and new ideas.

Unfortunately, these gatekeepers tend not to connect and brainstorm with smaller and medium-sized philanthropists who have been doing this work and making an impact for years.

Young Jews have the will. They need a way to engage

The Impact Forum, which I co-founded in Los Angeles with other devoted philanthropists in 2017 with the mission of empowering and mobilizing a large ecosystem of nonprofits, has seen unprecedented growth since October 7. Countless young Jews gather not just to express solidarity but are eager to engage in the substantive work needed to fortify the Jewish community and learn about the effective nonprofits that have been doing this work for years.

The challenge ahead? To ensure that the inexperienced, yet motivated “new philanthropists” work in concert to support effective efforts. Entities like the Impact Forum can provide the structure for strategic direction and help to convert their energy into tangible action.

While scores of young Jews are now working to fight for our future, still too many remain glued to their phones, doomsurfing. Now is the time to get involved. To support and contribute. To stand up and fight.

The resilience and determination I have witnessed since October 7 should infuse the Jewish people with hope and optimism for the future. And we must not waste this moment. The fight is far from over. With the right direction and philanthropic expertise, the determination of today’s Jewish community will lead to a more vibrant and secure future for the Jewish people.

Adam Milstein is an Israeli-American “Strategic Venture Philanthropist.” He can be reached at adam@milsteinff.org, on Twitter @AdamMilstein, and on Facebook www.facebook.com/AdamMilsteinCP.

This op-ed is published in partnership with a coalition of organizations that fight antisemitism across the world. Read the previous article by Natasha Hausdorff.