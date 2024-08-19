Sen. Schumer, it’s time for the Senate to turn words into action on antisemitism

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer deserves many compliments on his upcoming book tackling the issue of antisemitism. This is an incredibly important and timely topic, and the entire American Jewish community commends the senior Senator from New York for bringing it into the spotlight. But as we all know, the fight against antisemitism requires more than words—it demands action.

Throughout his career, Senator Schumer has been a steadfast ally of the Jewish community and a vocal supporter of Israel. His leadership has been instrumental in securing vital aid for the Jewish state, advocating for Jewish rights, and standing up against antisemitism in all its forms. His contributions have helped to ensure that the Jewish community in the United States can thrive, and that Israel continues to have a strong partner in the US government.

In recent years, and especially after Hamas’ atrocities against Israelis on October 7, antisemitism has continued to rise at an alarming rate, threatening not just the Jewish community, but the very fabric of our democratic society. The House of Representatives, under Republican control, recently passed the Antisemitism Awareness Act, which adopts the globally accepted International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism. This definition is a critical tool for identifying and combating antisemitism in all its forms - from hate speech and discrimination to violence.

However, the work is far from done. Antisemitism is not and should never be a partisan issue. Combatting antisemitism is a moral imperative that transcends political lines.

The Senate, with bipartisan support, has the opportunity to make a real impact by passing the Antisemitism Awareness Act. This would solidify the IHRA definition as a standard across the country, empowering institutions to take meaningful action against antisemitic behavior.

Senator Schumer, as you prepare to release your book, I ask you to consider this: What better way to give your work a blockbuster ending than by leading the Senate to pass the Antisemitism Awareness Act? This would not only complement the themes of your book, but also make history by turning your words into tangible progress in the fight against hatred and discrimination.

Your legacy as a champion for the Jewish community and Israel is already well-established. Passing this act would be another significant contribution to that legacy, demonstrating that America is united in its commitment to combatting antisemitism. It would send a clear message that we are serious about protecting our communities and upholding the values of tolerance and respect for others that define our nation. It would also show American Jews, especially young folks with political aspirations, who admire and appreciate you as someone who overcame struggles to become the most senior Jewish elected official in America, that it is possible to succeed, thrive, and change America and the world for the better.

Let’s transform words into action. It’s time to make history together. The time is now for the Senate to join the House in passing the Antisemitism Awareness Act and adopting the IHRA definition. This is the moment to show that we are all committed to winning the fight against antisemitism.

Sacha Roytman Dratwa is the Chief Executive Director of the Combat Antisemitism Movement.

This op-ed is published in partnership with a coalition of organizations that fight antisemitism across the world. Read the previous article by Adam Milstein.