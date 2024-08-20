The waiting game: What does 'how are you?' mean in a time of war? - comment

If I close my eyes I would believe I am in Paris. Zaz’s “Je Veux” is playing on the sound system’s mix. The pair of middle-aged gentlemen is engaged in a spirited conversation in French just over my right shoulder. (I guess they are my age which is truthfully edging a drop beyond the middle already). I am enjoying a strong café crème alongside my pain au chocolat as the day’s errands get underway.

Screech, as if the needle of an old LP got dragged along the background sounds. I eavesdrop again, but instead of the lilt of French, the soundtrack shifts to very understandable Hebrew, “Mah shlomech?” The woman facing me asks when I notice her black T-shirt bearing a piece of masking tape with the number 315 written in a black marker. As all locals know, this is the number of days since October 7, when Hamas viciously attacked the Gaza Envelop communities.

All Jerusalemites also readily identify it as the symbol initiated by Rachel Goldberg–Polin in her family’s campaign to keep her only child Hersh Goldberg well known, an Israel-American among the many other hostages still in the dark and alone. There is hardly an empty space in Jerusalem that has not been repurposed with graffiti for this effort.

As the shopper answers, the crease across her forehead deepens as she replies back in Hebrew to her acquaintance, “So, one son is in Gaza now, his reserve duty continues on a weekly basis.”

My drink has reverted to a simple café hafuch, what many call a latte. It is reduced back to the mundane, nothing exotic, no whiff of the Olympics or fantasizing about other locales. There is more and more French heard on the streets here as many olim have relocated in recent years. It is probably just as easy to get authentic French bakery goods avec le beurre pur on my block of the German Colony than anywhere outside of France these days (even Mehadrin kosher).

We are still in Jerusalem, we are still at war, we still have the worries of a complex reality bearing down on every aspect of our lives. That semi-automatic question that sheer courtesy demands when we run into each other – How are you? – has become fraught. Do people really want to know?

Many have prepared answers that can shut down the inquisitiveness, an ideological reply like Ani kfi sh’ami, “I am like my people.” Or, something more flippant. I have tried out ”Achla,” slang for Great delivered with an exclamation mark and a dollop of irony. I have even used “Alhamdulillah” which is really just like saying the more common “Baruch Hashem,” but definitely gets some raised eyebrows when delivered in Arabic. You really have to know people’s sarcas-o’meter to pull off that one.

And for those with an extra few seconds and are just as perplexed on how to answer, I have devised, “Well, as far as I know my kids are ok, so on the spectrum of ok, we are on the spectrum.” Again, the secondary drollness is not for everyone.

Perhaps best is to bounce back the hot potato question to the asker. So, how are YOU? I get to hear about a range of family milestones, like first grandchildren, bar mitzvahs, and yes, the state of the injured, the shivas, and the extended circles of concern.

In these days there where we are in constant touch with phone apps, not for the weather, not for the traffic updates, but for glimmers of home front changes that the public needs to know, it is a bit touchy. Our young ones once loved "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs" as a bed time story. Now that they are parents, the new meme ending in "chance of missiles" is not so funny these days.

We must enjoy life

On the one hand, we need to live, we need to enjoy the life we have, so, while subdued, the coffee shops are busy, people are out and about, as it should be.

In the meantime; ask at your own risk. You have no idea what people are dealing with and if you ask, you might just not want to know.

May we hear good news soon.