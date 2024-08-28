Women’s voices will be catalysts for change - opinion

As the Democratic National Convention in Chicago sets the stage for the 2024 elections, the discourse is enriched by the powerful voices of some of America’s most influential women – Kamala Harris, Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton, and Michelle Obama. Their messages transcend political rhetoric, offering a vision of hope, equality, and partnership.

Across the ocean in Israel, an election poll starkly illustrates the absence of female leadership in our political arena. Although this disparity may not seem urgent, it is crucial to recognize that gender equality is not merely a matter of justice but a prerequisite for a functional and prosperous society.

Observing these four days of speeches provides profound insights into what hope truly looks like. It’s not just about the atmosphere; it’s about the power of words and the significance of specific statements. Obama’s call to action – “If we start feeling tired, if we start feeling that dread creeping back in, we’ve got to pick ourselves up, throw water on our faces, and do something!” – challenges us to rethink our approach to leadership and activism. Her message underscores the importance of perseverance and active engagement. It reminds us that driving change is our responsibility, and we must advocate for leadership that genuinely reflects and addresses our needs.

Harris’s reflection on her mother’s wisdom – “She taught us to never complain about injustice. But do something about it. Do something about it. That was my mother” – emphasizes the need for activism and taking responsibility for shaping a more equitable future. Winfrey’s declaration, “And let us choose inclusion over retribution. Let us choose common sense over nonsense, because that’s the best of America,” highlights that the pursuit of inclusion and equality is not only a moral obligation but also a strategic imperative for societal advancement.

In stark contrast, Israel’s political landscape reveals a profound gender imbalance, with women significantly underrepresented in leadership roles and candidate lists. This disparity is not symbolic; it underscores a deeper issue contributing to the crisis Israel faces today. With a government that dismisses gender equality as trivial, two major parties excluding women entirely, and ministers who disregard its value, we need an alternative vision – one that embraces gender equality and offers a path toward meaningful and inclusive governance. Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 22, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)

In Israel, we lack grand conventions and there is no election date on the horizon. But if we do not act, if we don’t do something, the next elections may see even fewer women in the Knesset. This is not just a political issue; it’s about determining our future and how we will emerge from the most significant crisis Israel has ever faced.

Moving forward

Our responsibility now is to craft a new vision that brings hope. We cannot repeat the patterns of the past. As Harris reminds us, “We are not going back.” We must look forward with a vision that offers something different – a vision of 50% women in all decision-making arenas. Imagine a government with 50% female ministers, a security cabinet with 50% women, and a Finance Ministry where women equally contribute to recovery plans. This is not just a vision of hope; it’s a reality we must strive to create.

The inspiring speeches across the ocean offer us direction and motivation. Now is the time to demand that our political leaders in Israel embrace true partnership – 50/50 representation – as a crucial step toward creating a society where decisions shaping our future are informed by the broadest possible spectrum of perspectives.

As members of the global Jewish community, we are uniquely positioned to advocate for these values, in both the United States and Israel. The future of our societies depends on our willingness to move beyond complacency and demand a political culture that genuinely reflects the diversity and strength of our communities. A partnership between men and women, a new vision that brings hope – this is our collective responsibility. This is our moment to act. We don’t need to wait for someone to give us the right to equality; we’ve got to pick ourselves up and make it happen, we must do something.

The writer is the founder of the 5050 initiative: https://5050.my.canva.site/about-english.