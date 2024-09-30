Seizing Israel's success against Hezbollah for a new Middle East strategy - opinion

This is the time to leverage the deep damage that Israel has caused to Hezbollah to reach a broad strategic political arrangement in the Middle East.

The recent achievements of the IDF and the security system in the northern arena deserve high praise. Careful planning and investment of resources over the years, including under the Netanyahu governments, have produced a strategic security reality with an effect comparable to the weight of the Six Day War.

Israel, although damaged and politically divided, has managed, as in a Hollywood movie, a modicum of “happy ending” magic.

However, we must not become complacent and instead view the recent achievements against Hezbollah as a test for our statesmen and leadership. Now, is the time to rise above political and personal obstacles and take advantage of our success to continue operational and political activity. Smoke rises behind buildings in Beirut, Lebanon September 27, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/EMILIE MADI)

Israel must set aside internal political and personal considerations, formulating a strategy for ending the war while preserving its achievements against the Islamic Republic of Iran’s “axis of evil.” A new security reality must be created that will shift the balance of power in the Middle East for the future.

Israel-Sunni alliance

This can be achieved through a “Israeli-Sunni” alliance led by Saudi Arabia, which currently stands unprecedented on the threshold of realization.

The new strategy must be carried out in stages. In the short term, the goals of the war must be realized – the return of the abductees, the destruction of Hamas’s military capabilities, and the safe return of the residents of the North to their homes.

In the medium term, a strategic regional alliance based on common interests with the Sunni world under Saudi Arabia’s leadership must be established. This will reduce Iranian influence in the region. Moderate Sunni governments must also be established in the Palestinian, Lebanese, and Syrian arenas.

In the long term, there must be an international arrangement with Iran, reducing its reach in satellite countries such as Yemen and Iraq in exchange for significant economic relief for the Iranian people. The recent election of a moderate president in Iran offers hope for a recalculation of Iranian interests in the region.

As to the war in the North, Israel's successes (at least until a proper political settlement is reached) must be followed up by the seizure of territories along the border to prevent Hezbollah's Radwan Forces from establishing itself there. Concurrently, the remaining goals for the destruction of the strategic military force that remains in Lebanon must be realized.

With the assistance of the United States, we must act to leverage Saudi and international power to restore Lebanon, creating conditions for elections and the establishment of a Lebanese government that will take renewed responsibility for its country. Lebanon must renounce the foreign forces that have interfered with its interests for decades.

Ending the war in Gaza

In Gaza, we must strive to end the war and bring back the hostages. Hamas must be stripped of responsibility for food and aid entering the area. To this end, a multinational force must be stationed at the crossings. Additionally, the reconstruction of Gaza must be conditioned on its demilitarization and the holding of elections leading to an alternative Palestinian government there.

Israel must work toward a planned and regulated separation from the Palestinians. The establishment of an independent Palestinian state free of incitement, that recognizes the right of the Jewish state to exist must be contingent on the demobilization of Gaza and Judea and Samaria.

While this plan might appear utopian in light of the events of October 7, many parts of it can be carried out based on broad agreement within the Israeli system. By removing extremists from the decision-making process and establishing a national unity government Israel’s democratic and egalitarian values can be preserved. Additionally, transparent and credible cooperation with the US with transparency and credibility could provide new hope to the State of Israel.

The writer, a reserve IDF colonel, served as an intelligence adviser to two Israeli prime ministers (2006-2010). Later, he served as the Israeli military attaché to NATO and the EU.