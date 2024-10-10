Ask a Jew what it means to be a Jew and all Jews will tell you something a little different.

Jewish identity is complex and difficult to define due to its intersectionality, which not only makes Jews more vulnerable targets but also positions them as an enigma against the Palestinian movement.

If you're unfamiliar with Robin DiAngelo’s coined term 'White Fragility', which refers to the various tactics White people can employ when trying to avoid discomforting conversations about race – like feelings of anger, guilt, and denial. Jewish fragility evokes the same emotions but without the focus on race. Rather, it relies on weaponizing terms like “Never Again” without ethical vigilance.

Jews have faced millennia of persecution, including pogroms, expulsions, and the Holocaust. Discussions of Jewish fragility may reference how the deep historical trauma can lead to heightened sensitivity about antisemitism, Zionism, or Jewish privilege.

Fear of antisemitism silences needed conversations

Fear of antisemitism silences needed conversations

For some, any critique of Jews may evoke fears of antisemitism or past oppression, hindering a pride essential to combating centuries of discrimination. Conversations about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are often fraught with emotion. Some Jews might respond defensively to criticism of Israel, interpreting them as antisemitic. The term is not to be perceived as diminishing to the legitimate concerns that Jewish people face surrounding antisemitism and their complex identities. However, it seeks to recognize how defensive reactions are a danger to their own community and how those perceive it.

Abusing the memory of the Holocaust

The abuse of historical events like the Holocaust, a traumatic memory for the Jewish community serves as a cautionary lesson for future generations. In other words, it liberates Israel from the constraints placed on other nations, as the Holocaust— a pivotal moment in modern Jewish history helped solidify the need for a Jewish homeland. The collective memory of Jewish persecution serves not only as a reminder of national solidarity, but also as a source of trauma and apprehension. Jewish fragility also stems from the belief that Israel was granted to the Jewish people by God, coupled with the discomfort that a Jewish state may have violated its own principles and code of conduct which it was founded on.

As death tolls in Gaza rise and disturbing images flood social media, the congruence of the Palestinian movement has exposed divisions within the Jewish community, mobilizing the media into a prominent force for a Palestinian state, igniting a surge of antisemitism, and exposing Jewish fragility. Therefore, the question of Jewish unity is a pressing matter in the diaspora world, with the aftermath of October 7 only triggering it. The reason Jews are unable to defend themselves, as well as Palestinians, lies within their own divisiveness.

The evolving nature of Jewish identity stands out sharply as divisions grow between traditionalist Orthodox movements, its conflict of interest with the secular world, and their overall ties with Israel. All Jews around the world have the right to make Aliyah (immigrate to Israel) as guaranteed by Israel’s Law of Return. Yet for ultra-Orthodox groups like Neturei Karta, Zionism and the creation of a Jewish state is an anti-messianic act and a presumptuous attempt by humans to oppose God's will. Though despised by the modern Jewish community for there condemnation of a Jewish state, the group is not isolated in its views with other movements, most notability the Satmar who not only opposes the state of Israel but Neturei Karta itself, labeling it as extreme for its active participation with enemies of Israel, like Iran and its proxies who have publicly expressed their antisemitism.

In the secular world, Jewish identity has adopted its significance through a Western emphasis on individualism as a means to express belonging. While most Orthodox groups view Jewishness through a religious lens, the majority of Jews today who identify themselves as atheist consider it more a matter of culture or ancestry. This autonomous behavior created in Western culture is what differentiates the traditional nature of Orthodox Judaism, to its secular counterpart. Despite the conflict of interest within Jewish identity, the reason for the survival of the Jewish people today lies within their 3,500 year old trauma bond. The ongoing recollection of Jewish salvation from persecution has become a central element in Jewish collective memory, underscoring the need for a Jewish homeland. October 7 became the instigator of a new era for Jewish identity, one in which not only ignited the matter of Jewish fragility, but put into question Jewish loyalty towards Israel.

During vulnerable times for the Jewish community speaking up about Palestinian injustices seems taboo. However, for the younger generation, organizations such as Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow, which condemn Zionism, offer a straightforward solution to the geopolitical complexities surrounding Israel. This is particularly appealing in light of Israel’s diminished credibility on the global stage. Unlike the diversity between Jewish communities, there is a more unified consensus among pro-Palestinian supporters. Within Gen Z there has been an overwhelming support for Palestine revealed by various statistics; leaving many to question where did Gen Z’s hatred for Israel stem from? Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Zoomers, a generation shaped by internet culture, have undeniably forged a strong connection to Palestine aided by the accessibility of social media. Unlike other media platforms, TikTok has become renowned for making the spread of information a convenient phenomenon for a younger generation. With 60% of TikTok users being of Gen Z, it's unsurprising that this generation, accustomed to retrieving information in seconds, has developed a strong solidarity toward specific causes. The obvious concern of TikTok news is its reliance on various forms of shock value through buzzwords, thumbnails, and clickbait. It is within this dichotomy of the good vs bad narrative in which TikTok fosters an environment for oversimplification. These short videos make misinformation easier to spread, with stimulating production, infographics, and depictions of violence.

The Palestinian movement also resonates with more communities because it draws parallels to various historical events such as British colonization, Black apartheid, and even the Holocaust, making it emotionally relatable to a broader audience. In contrast, Israeli-centered media often focuses solely on Jewish struggles. With the medias pressure to choose a side it is obvious that no one wants to be accused with buzzwords like "genocide supporter" or "complicit to colonization," which create a sense of guilt. With a generation pressured by political correctness, it is conclusive that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been oversimplified with Israel likened to historically fascist states.

Many Jews feel the need to reclaim Jewish-associated words like Zionist and Israel, which have been demonized, making silence a simpler choice.

By fostering an environment where only a single narrative is deemed acceptable can be counterproductive and lead to echo chambers. In all, Jewish fragility not only poses a risk within the Jewish community but also fosters misinterpretation among those outside it, who may have a limited understanding of Jewish identity and its connection to Israel.

If Jews are unable to confront uncomfortable topics, meaningful dialogue is hindered, which delays progress toward solutions. It is crucial for the Jewish community to engage in open discussions about Israel's shortcomings rather than solely focusing on glorifying it. These conversations begin where any Jewish individuals gather to explore their identity, culture, and religion, including Jewish youth organizations, summer camps, and even Israeli programs. In essence, Jewish pride promotes perseverance but has proven to foster a fragility that undermines the core Jewish tradition of inquiry and debate.