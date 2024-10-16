Keren Hayesod support for Israel soars despite global antisemitism - opinion

In times of distress and crisis in Israel, when wars break out and terror strikes brutally, the connection between the State of Israel and Jewish communities in the Diaspora is revealed in full force. Since October 7, Jewish communities worldwide have mobilized in an unprecedented way for the State of Israel. This has not just been a financial mobilization but a broad awakening of a deep connection to Jewish identity, our collective future, and a sense of partnership and mutual responsibility.

For over a century, Keren Hayesod (United Israel Appeal), one of Israel’s four founding national institutions, has served as a durable bridge between Israel and Diaspora Jewry. Our role is not limited to fundraising but also involves preserving and strengthening the basic and essential connection between Israel and world Jewry. In normal times, and undoubtedly in difficult times, Keren Hayesod works to maintain and strengthen this connection, with financial support being just one expression of it.

Keren Hayesod was established in 1920 as part of the vision of establishing a Jewish state. It served as a body that mobilized resources from Jewish communities around the world (with the exception of the United States for the past 70 years or so), to support the Zionist enterprise and the State of Israel. Even today, after more than 100 years, we continue to operate in 45 countries with over 60 active campaigns or appeals, not only among Jewish communities but also among Christian friends of Israel.

Since the start of the fighting in October last year, we have raised more than $153 million in our emergency campaign. This impressive achievement testifies to Diaspora Jewry’s deep commitment to Israel. But the amazing phenomenon is that this mobilization is not limited to donations. All over the world, we see Jews reconnecting with their Jewish identity and sense of solidarity with Israel.

It is important to note that mobilization for the State of Israel and cooperation is between all communities – Orthodox, Reform, traditional, and others.

Not just about the money

Before October 7, 2023, it had been a particularly challenging year for fundraising. The internal division among people over the legal reform and other issues caused some donors to take a step back. When Israel experiences internal conflicts, it naturally affects Diaspora donors. But since the outbreak of the war, it has all changed. Jewish communities united around the common goal of supporting Israel, not only financially but also in terms of identification and strengthening the sense of partnership.

In 2023, Keren Hayesod raised over $220 million, up significantly from $185 million in 2022. A large part of the funds are designated for urgent projects such as assisting new immigrants, helping terror victims, supporting youth in distress, and more. Over 30% of the donations for Keren Hayesod’s emergency campaign to date were sent to the Jewish Agency, which is our strategic partner on the ground and primary beneficiary, for various activities related to aliyah, community rehabilitation, and humanitarian aid.

But it’s not just about the money. In conversations I have with leaders of Jewish communities around the world, I hear not only concerns about Israel but also painful stories about the challenges they face in their own communities.

Antisemitism has reared its ugly head in recent years, but since October, it has spread at a particularly alarming rate. Stories of violence against Jews, feelings of fear, and concealment of Jewish identity are a daily reality for many communities. Young Jews in various countries are afraid to display Jewish symbols openly, and community representatives are forced to take precautions and devote more resources to security.

Steven Lowy, chair of the World Board of Trustees of Keren Hayesod, with whom I have worked very closely over the past six years, recently gave a critically important speech on antisemitism at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia. He reminded us all that hatred usually starts with the Jews but never ends with the Jews.

In times like these, the support from Diaspora Jewry is critical. Despite the rise of antisemitism and their need to cope with difficult internal challenges and significant local needs such as community security, Israel advocacy, Jewish education, and more, they still contribute to Israel on an impressive scale. This is proof of the Jewish spirit, the deep sense of partnership, and commitment to our common future.

Of course, there are donors who wish to designate their contributions for specific purposes, whether for new immigrants, terror victims, trauma and resilience, or various medical projects. Our job is to ensure that donations are directed to the right places, addressing national priorities and according to the needs and realities on the ground. But beyond that, Keren Hayesod’s central role is to preserve and enhance the sense of connection – a connection based on identity, destiny, and shared responsibility.

The connection with Christian communities, especially Evangelical ones, is an integral part of our activities. Evangelicals see immigration to Israel, aliyah, as a religious and prophetic matter and are loyal supporters of various projects related to aliyah and strengthening Israeli society. These partnerships have been built over the years and continue to deepen even in difficult times.

One of the longstanding priority areas of Keren Hayesod, and the most complex challenges we have faced in recent years, is aliyah. In 2022, against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, we saw a dramatic increase from an average of 30,000-35,000 olim to 75,000 new immigrants – a number not recorded in the last 25 years.

But today, the situation is different. The war and the ongoing uncertainty in Israel are countering the trend for increased aliyah numbers due to rising antisemitism around the world. As of the end of September 2024, around 26,000 immigrants have made aliyah – a respectable number considering that we are at war on seven fronts, but still below expectations and down 38% from the same period last year.

Our current focus is on preparing for additional aliyah after the situation stabilizes. We will do everything in our power, working with the Jewish Agency, the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, and other partners, to support the olim and prepare the ground for their successful absorption.

Due to the unfortunate events of October 7, there is an opportunity for a new generation of pioneers – halutzim. Part of the rebuilding and rebirth of Israel following October 7 will need to take place with the help of a wave of aliyah. This brings me back to my own experience coming on aliyah to Israel some 34 years ago and serving as a lone soldier shortly thereafter. This future wave of aliyah will be essential in rehabilitating and rebuilding the South and North of Israel, as well as many other aspects of Israeli society.

The connection between the State of Israel and Diaspora Jewry goes far beyond financial donations. It is a connection of identity, partnership, and a sense of mutual responsibility. In times of war and crisis, this connection is on display and at its finest. But it is our duty to preserve and strengthen it even in routine times and to ensure that this partnership – between Israel and world Jewry – continues to be a strong and meaningful anchor for future generations.

The writer is world chairman of Keren Hayesod–UIA (United Israel Appeal) and formerly served as Israel’s consul general in Los Angeles, representing Israel in the southwest United States.