Saudi Arabia must decide if a relationship with Israel is worth its while - editorial

After news broke early Saturday of the Israel Air Force’s extensive strikes on Iranian missile sites, drone facilities, and radar systems deep within the Islamic Republic, one country’s response was both typically mundane and yet tantalizingly intriguing: Saudi Arabia. Given its strategic rivalry with Iran and its delicate, evolving ties with Israel, Riyadh’s reaction was anticipated as a key signal of the kingdom’s balancing act in the region. A Saudi Foreign Ministry statement expressed the kingdom’s “condemnation and denunciation” of the targeting of Iran while calling for a halt to the continued escalation in the region.

Interestingly, the Saudi statement avoids any direct mention of Israel, not even referring to it as “the enemy,” a common phrase used by states that do not recognize its existence.Ten years ago, Riyadh’s stance might have been more forceful. The current response reflects a more calculated approach: recognizing Iran’s sovereignty while showing an implied acceptance of Israel’s actions regarding regional security.

Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman attends a virtual cabinet meeting from his office in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 28, 2024. (credit: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) This careful positioning allows the kingdom to maintain restraint while still aligning with Israel in its efforts to counter Iran’s influence. New Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh earlier this month as part of a whistle-stop tour of Middle Eastern states. Iran’s role in ingratiating itself with Saudi Arabia and other countries, such as Egypt, should be seen as part of its overall plan to isolate the Jewish state. Recent whispers of rapprochement between Riyadh and Tehran cause concern – not just for Israel but for any state genuinely invested in a peaceful and stable Middle East. For decades, Saudi Arabia and Israel have pursued parallel interests, often quietly, in countering Iranian influence. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now Iran’s quest for dominance in the Middle East is built on a foundation of sectarianism, militarism, and economic coercion. Its support for terrorist organizations like Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, and the Houthis in Yemen has undermined efforts to create long-lasting peace. The Saudis themselves engaged in a long-term bombing campaign against the Houthis, based across the Saudi southern border.

What's the wait?

The Saudis have also officially stated on several occasions since the Abraham Accords were signed that any normalization deal with Israel depends on solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. However, diplomacy is very different between what is played out in the public arena and what takes place behind closed doors. MBS’s vision to bring the kingdom into the 21st century and reduce its dependency on oil has given renewed hope for a Saudi-Israel normalization deal to become a reality. Suppose Saudi Arabia diverts its focus from Israel to pursue a rapprochement with Iran. In that case, it risks undermining the very alliance that has the potential to secure long-term stability in the region. Instead of looking toward Tehran, Saudi Arabia should focus on deepening its engagement with Israel. The framework provided by the Abraham Accords offers a blueprint for cooperation. Saudi Arabia must weigh the potential gains of relations with Iran against the far-reaching benefits of a strategic partnership with Israel. The lessons of the past are clear: Iran cannot be trusted to foster long-term peace. Instead, Riyadh should look toward Israel, a partner that has demonstrated its willingness to collaborate and innovate for a more peaceful future. Let us hope the Saudis do not squander this moment by turning toward those who have repeatedly shown that their interests lie in disruption, not peace.