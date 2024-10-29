Israeli municipalities have untapped potential and must step up efforts - opinion

Israel faces unprecedented diplomatic challenges.

As anti-Israel sentiment surges globally, the Foreign Ministry’s traditional diplomacy is struggling to keep pace.

More than ever, Israeli municipalities should step up and join the diplomatic effort, leveraging their extensive international connections for a powerful form of public diplomacy that goes beyond customary methods.

This is para-diplomacy, and it is crucial for Israel’s present and near future.

Over 100 Israeli municipalities have established connections with more than 500 counterparts in 50-plus countries through sister-city alliances and friendship accords.

These international relationships are not merely symbolic gestures; they represent a diverse tapestry of collaboration across a range of areas, from education and cultural exchange to tourism, sustainability and economic development.

This valuable yet underused network is a strategic asset – an untapped well of diplomatic potential – that can be harnessed for direct, untied diplomacy in light of the current anti-Israel sentiment.

Why is municipal para-diplomacy so important? Because it can achieve what formal efforts cannot: sidestepping the often-hostile filters of traditional media and political discourse and reaching communities abroad directly at a grassroots level.

This wide-ranging, direct channel to various urban and rural communities worldwide is often beyond the practical reach of formal Israeli diplomacy, especially in times of crisis.

This bona fide engagement allows for a more nuanced, sensitive, and authentic representation of Israel, showcasing its diversity, achievements, and the challenges it faces; also providing a platform to counter misinformation and antisemitism and cultivating a deeper understanding of the country's stance.

With due attention and a clear message, these friendship-based efforts can deepen the support for Israel and the Israeli people in remote regions where official Israeli diplomatic access is limited.

A call to action for Israel municipalities

This is a call to action for Israeli municipalities to engage in para-diplomacy: From raising awareness about the Israeli captives held in Gaza since October 7, 2023, and encouraging partner cities to issue pro-Israel statements to commemorating domestic Jewish Holocaust victims or local Righteous Among the Nations as a tangible reminder of shared history and values, as well as involvement in additional joint projects in peacetime.

By sharing firsthand perspectives and facilitating open dialogues with partner cities, Israeli municipalities can address concerns, dispel misconceptions, and build bridges of understanding and support.

A proactive approach is needed, in diverse outlooks, even if it begins on a small scale and gradually expands.

Israeli municipalities can play an influential role in fostering greater international solidarity with our state by highlighting the shared values, common interests, and historical connections that bind Israel to each other nation.

Collaborative projects, cultural exchanges, and initiatives that celebrate these bonds can effectively foster goodwill and counter the tide of negative sentiment.

One should also stress the benefits that accrue to municipalities themselves through active engagement in para-diplomacy.

Cultivating strong international relationships can boost a municipality’s global standing.

What is at stake?

Failing to do so, on the other hand, risks not only hindering Israel’s efforts to counter negative narratives but also weakening these valuable relationships, ultimately harming both the municipalities and their residents.

This is a significant moment for Israel and the message is clear: Israeli municipalities can be more than just administrative hubs; they can be powerful voices for the nation in surprising spots on the world map.

Now is the time for them to step up and answer the call.

The writer is a licensed Israeli lawyer, an adjunct lecturer and a researcher at the Information Science Department at Bar-Ilan University.