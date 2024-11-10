Netherlands has opportunity to show Europe how to deal with violent antisemitism - editorial

A mob waiting for the Jews to show up. Jewish men forced to jump into canals to save themselves. Threatening messages sent to family members. This is not Europe in 1939 – this is Europe 2024.

Shocking scenes emerged from Amsterdam on Thursday night as fans of Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team were ambushed and attacked as they left the stadium following a Europa League game against Dutch side Ajax.

Footage circulating showed fans being beaten, chased with knives, and narrowly avoiding being hit by vehicles. Dutch riot police were sent in to respond and scores were arrested. At least 10 Israelis were wounded and treated by Dutch health authorities. On Friday morning, Amsterdam police were also investigating the possible kidnapping of an Israeli citizen, although all Israelis have since been accounted for.

Israelis have described how the crowd was made up of Arab youths who shouted at them about Israel, the IDF, and the ongoing war against Hamas and Hezbollah.

Make no mistake. This was not soccer hooliganism. This was not rival fans taking support of their team too far and resorting to violence. AFC Ajax has a long history of Jewish support and involvement despite not being an officially Jewish club, with fans regularly flying Israeli flags at matches. Protesters running after Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam (credit: REUTERS)

This was a deliberate and planned antisemitic pogrom against Jews by thugs waiting outside the stadium.

Rumors of Israelis injured, missing, and taken hostage flew around the world within a few hours of the attacks, and on Friday, the Israeli government enlisted the help of El Al to provide emergency flights to bring them home. The rabbinate even permitted flying on Shabbat to save their lives.

New Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar flew out to the Netherlands himself in his first major test since assuming the role only a few days ago.

Dutch Jewish history

The Dutch Jewish community has a long and storied history dating back hundreds of years, but what will Dutch Jews be thinking now? How can their safety be guaranteed? Where in Europe will Jews feel safe?

Since October 7, the open violence against Jews and the rise in antisemitism have been more than alarming. That this attack took place merely hours before the anniversary of Kristallnacht has not been lost on anyone. Europe is now facing a crisis that, in a matter of years, could leave it devoid of Jews. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Dutch politician Geert Wilders posted on X on Friday morning, “Looks like a Jew hunt in the streets of Amsterdam. Arrest and deport the multicultural scum that attacked Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters in our streets. Ashamed that this can happen in The Netherlands. Unacceptable.”

Almost exactly a year ago, Wilder’s Party for Freedom won 37 seats in the Dutch general election, making it the largest one in the country – a powerful voice with a powerful support base.

Now, it is time for the Dutch to collectively show that they will not accept “Jew hunting” or allow the growing rise of Islamism in the country to affect the Jewish community. They must keep the Jewish community safe.

Europe must address this escalating crisis with a coordinated and tangible response. This isn’t the time for hollow condemnations or one-off statements of support – Jewish communities need clear, actionable policies that safeguard their safety and dignity.

By implementing stricter hate crime legislation and investing in community security, Europe can begin to reverse the tide of violence and secure a future where Jews feel safe in the countries they call home.

Next Thursday, the Israeli national team travels to Paris for an international match against France. Last week, fans of Paris St-Germain, one of France’s largest soccer clubs, unfurled a banner during a match reading “Free Palestine.” Any Israeli fans would be advised to stay well away.

The Netherlands has an opportunity now to show Europe how to deal with open and violent antisemitism – something countries such as the UK and France have failed to do since last October. They should grab that opportunity before there are no Jews left.

History will not look kindly on those who allowed this darkness to resurface unchallenged.

Europe must decide now whether it will allow another chapter of Jewish persecution to be written within its borders. For today’s leaders, the choice is stark: take a stand to secure a safer future for Jews – or risk being remembered as the generation that let them slip away once more.