It is vital for Israel to invest in its mental health caregivers - opinion

It has been over a year since the atrocious October 7 attack on Israel and the outbreak of the painful and ongoing Israel-Hamas War, currently fought on multiple fronts – the South, the North, and with Iran and its proxies in the East.

As we pray for the swift and safe return of the hostages, mourn with the families of the fallen, and hope for the recovery of the injured, both physically and mentally, we must simultaneously address social and national challenges.

One of the most critical is the gap in mental health care services. The growing daily demand for mental health services requires immediate attention; we cannot afford to wait, as it is a matter of life and death.

Over the past year, mental health issues have been steadily making their way to the center of public concern.

In the past, mental health struggles were often minimized and even silenced, but today, we sense a growing openness to discussion of the emotional scars left by unprecedented horrors. By necessity, we are becoming a trauma-aware nation.

Extending a hand to a lonely neighbor, a father returning from reserve duty, a colleague exposed to too many sirens, a friend who lost a loved one, or a driver on the verge of a panic attack can make a huge difference. All of us can play a part in this national shared resilience.

According to estimates, around 100,000 people have been directly exposed to trauma, and 300,000 are expected to need treatment. Since the beginning of the war, therapy organizations have been stretched to the limit.

Despite the volume of volunteers, private initiatives, special retreats, wellness and resilience centers, and the growing focus in the digital space, the accessibility to treatment remains inadequate.

A struggling system

The system is struggling; it is unable to fully address the enduring trauma that has plagued Israel since October 7, and the new reality calls for an urgent expansion of mental health resources.

Trauma is not an isolated condition. Other issues, such as anxiety, depression, a sense of loneliness, sleep disorders, and addictions, often accompany it.

Not only is the system lacking sufficient personnel to address the increasing demand, but trauma also raises the challenge of providing specialized professionals to tailor fit treatment for each patient.

MOREOVER, THE question of the well-being of those caregivers must also be asked and addressed.

In a time when trauma has become an integral part of our lives, mental health professionals – psychologists, social workers, psychiatrists, and others – carry a tremendous burden of stress and worry.

They remain on the frontlines, providing support across the country. To face this challenge effectively, we must reinforce these mental health professionals; they are our emotional “Iron Dome,” but they also need resources and support to continue their vital work.

The “Support the Soul” philanthropic program collaborates with numerous organizations to train additional mental health practitioners in various methods and specialties tailored to the field’s emerging needs. So far, 430 individuals have already gone through the program, with the number of those completing it constantly increasing.

The program addresses the therapists’ need for knowledge, guidance, and support. Providing them with these tools allows effective and appropriate care for all sides: patients, their families, and professional healthcare workers.

The program also supports resilience centers in Ofakim and Ashkelon, aiming to strengthen community resilience.

Thousands of professionals and community leaders gather at these centers to gain practical tools, self-care skills, and strategies for providing initial trauma care.

Efforts are underway to integrate innovative technologies that advance trauma treatment.

Acknowledging that there is no substitute for human therapists, we seek tools that can alleviate and support their work, such as the Resilience Accelerator launched in Sderot to develop technologies in trauma, rehabilitation, and mental health.

How to prepare for the future

The future holds significant uncertainty, and the security reality may introduce more psychological challenges to Israeli society.

Preparing for the future requires not only military readiness but also the strengthening of our emotional and mental health responses and solutions.

Expanding support services, training additional therapists, and improving accessibility to care in both the periphery and city centers are essential.

At the same time, we must develop technological tools and infrastructure to provide swift and effective responses in emergencies.

Preserving our national resilience requires remembering that investing in mental health is not only an immediate need but also a vital preparation for whatever challenges may lie ahead.

The writer is the head of the Support the Soul program at Teva.