Winning on seven fronts, losing on the eighth: The real cost of Jewish safety - opinion

As Israel wages the most complex military campaign in its history across seven fronts – achieving significant victories against Hezbollah in Lebanon, securing complete control over Gaza, and executing impressive strikes deep within Iran – an eighth battlefield has emerged where victories are scarce and casualties mount daily.

This front, largely fought far from Israel’s borders, is where Jewish communities worldwide are losing ground in a fight that threatens their very existence.

This eighth front – the battle against surging global antisemitism – while covered frequently in the media, still demands our urgent attention. The FBI reports a 63% increase in hate crimes against Jews in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Though Jews comprise just 2% of the US population, they were targets of 15% of all hate crimes and a staggering 68% of religious-based hate crimes – consistently leading all religious groups in hate crime statistics.

The Anti-Defamation League’s tracking reveals an even grimmer picture: 8,873 antisemitic incidents in 2023, a 140% surge from the previous year and the highest since record-keeping began in 1979. Physical assaults – the most serious category of incidents involving violence between people – rose by 45%. PRO-PALESTINIAN protesters rally outside the US Embassy in London, last month. In Britain, YouGov polling shows there is now more sympathy for Hamas than Israel. (credit: MARISSA DAVISON/REUTERS)

A mirror in Europe

The situation in Europe mirrors this alarming trend. A comprehensive survey of 8,000 European Jews found that 96% encounter antisemitism in their daily lives. In Britain, antisemitic incidents doubled to 4,103 in 2023.

The recent attacks on Israeli fans in Amsterdam show us that this threat can also translate to actual violence. Notably, this surge began on October 8 – the day after Hamas’s attack – suggesting something far more sinister than a mere reaction to Israel’s military operations. The Jewish community faces ostracism, anxiety, and direct physical threats across the globe.

Yet, as Jewish communities face this existential threat, their resources flow elsewhere. Since October 7, American Jewish federations have raised an unprecedented $850 million for Israel. These funds have provided crucial support, from rehabilitating the wounded and establishing educational institutions for evacuated children to purchasing military equipment ranging from helmets and vests to small aircraft.

While this generosity is admirable, context matters: This sum represents just 2.5% of Israel’s $32 billion defense budget and a mere fraction of its $216 b. foreign currency reserves. Compare this to 1948, when American Jewish donations of $150 m. (nearly $2 b. in today’s dollars) constituted roughly 30% of Israel’s GDP and served as almost the sole source of foreign currency for the nascent state.

Meanwhile, Jewish institutions in America are struggling to protect themselves. The average Jewish school now spends $315,943 annually on security – a 47% increase since October 7. With 906 Jewish schools nationwide, according to the Avi Chai Foundation's 2019 report, the community spends approximately $280 m. yearly on school security alone.

This figure doesn’t include the enormous security expenses for synagogues, community centers, and other Jewish institutions. To put this in perspective, this billion-shekel expense exceeds the combined budgets of six Israeli government ministries: Diaspora Affairs (NIS 34 m.), Science (NIS 389 m.), Social Equality (NIS 92 m.), Regional Cooperation (NIS 18 m.), Communications (NIS 78 m.), and Environmental Protection (NIS 395 m.).

This financial paradigm is unsustainable. American Jewish philanthropy continues to prioritize Israel’s needs – many of which the state can theoretically meet itself – while fundamental security requirements for Jewish life abroad go underfunded.

The eighth front lacks not only resources but also a coherent strategy. While Israel remains the gravitational center of Jewish giving, Diaspora communities face mounting threats to their safety and continuity with diminishing means to counter them.

This isn’t an argument against supporting Israel. The donations have addressed crucial needs, as evidenced by reserve soldiers still soliciting basic military equipment on social media. Instead, it’s a call for strategic reallocation.

American Jewish support for Israel should be tactical, focusing on essential civilian needs where American Jewish expertise and networks, not only funds, can add unique value.

Simultaneously, American Jewry must recognize its position on the frontlines of this eighth battlefield. We’ve witnessed a year of setbacks: rising antisemitism, boycotts of Jews in academia, arts, and literature, and half of Jewish youth reporting antisemitic experiences.

After a year of defeats, resources must be mobilized not just for defensive security but for a comprehensive counteroffensive – one that seeks victories in the court of public opinion, on college campuses, and in the halls of power.

As Israel advances militarily on its seven fronts, the eighth front demands equal strategic attention. The strength of the Jewish people lies in our ability to adapt to new threats. Our collective security depends not just on Israel’s military might, but on the resilience and vitality of Jewish communities worldwide.

We’ve mastered the art of crisis response in supporting Israel. Now, we must apply that same urgency and innovation to securing Jewish life everywhere. It’s time to start winning on the eighth front.

The writer is a fellow at Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center researching how to combat extremism through people-to-people initiatives in the Middle East, and an expert on US-Israel relations, Jewish Diaspora affairs, and antisemitism.