Helping Israel build a future of tolerance, truth, and shared humanity - opinion

‘There is nothing more powerful than an idea whose time has come,” a phrase often attributed to Victor Hugo, seems fitting as we contemplate the future of Israel.

As recent military operations in Gaza and Lebanon achieve tactical and strategic successes, coupled with the election of President-elect Donald Trump, we witness Israel gaining significant ground in its fight for security. Yet, even as the immediate wars are being won, we must look ahead to safeguard Israel’s “day after” strategy – a plan critical to securing a lasting peace.

The government of Israel is, rightly, keeping this plan shielded from those who might exploit it for divisive agendas. However, as an independent advocate for peaceful coexistence, I am free to share my vision for what it takes to “win the peace” – a vision that benefits all those invested in a stable Middle East.

My first career was as a soldier, with 30 years in the Australian Army, serving in conflict zones including East Timor, Bougainville, Iraq, and twice in Afghanistan. From July 2019 to September 2021, I lived in Jerusalem, where I served as a military peacekeeper with the United Nations.

Though I am not Jewish, my experiences there fostered a deep affinity with the Jewish people. The events of October 2023 and the surge of antisemitism that followed strengthened my resolve: I would not be a bystander. The mother of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander hugs an organizer at a pro-Israel rally, nearly one year after Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack in southern Israel, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US October 6, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Stephani Spindel)

You are not alone

To the Jewish people here and now, I say – you are not alone. There are people “among the nations” with a love for Israel and the Jewish people who will not remain silent in the face of slander, mischaracterization, and defamation. Antisemitism is a scourge and a rising global challenge.

The 2023 Foundation emerged as a response to this challenge. Our mission is to foster peaceful coexistence and dispel harmful narratives about Israel through immersive, hands-on experiences. We provide scholarships, industry placements, and cultural exchanges to cultivate understanding and empathy. What began in Australia now aims to expand to the US and beyond, building a network of allies united by shared experiences and values.

Our approach is rooted in the belief that “a love for Israel cannot be taught; it must be caught.” I came to appreciate Israel by experiencing its landscapes, communities, and complex realities firsthand. The essence of Israel – with all its “perfect imperfections” – can only be understood up close, not through distorted media portrayals.

DURING MY time in Israel, I traveled extensively, often cycling with friends along roads that today bear tragic significance. I remember mornings stopping for coffee in Sderot or Ofakim, riding up and down Route 232, now ominously called the “Road of Death.”

The tragedy of young lives lost in Re’im, while my daughter was at a similar concert in Sydney, felt deeply personal. This experience, along with others I hold privately, gave me a connection to the grief of my Israeli friends. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

In Israel, I witnessed firsthand its pluralistic society – a home for Jews, Christians, Muslims, Druze, and other minorities such as Baha’is and Circassians. Israel protects the rights of all citizens, regardless of gender, religion, or sexual orientation, yet this reality is rarely conveyed by media dominated by activism and ideological biases.

Efforts to address such misrepresentations in casual conversations or on social media often proved futile, met with hostility or outright “cancellation.” I realized a better approach was necessary – one built on real experiences rather than abstract debates.

The 2023 Foundation directly challenges movements like Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS), which seek to isolate Israel and deny people the chance to see the country for themselves. BDS severs connections, pushing an agenda of exclusion rather than dialogue. We counter this by promoting engagement – sponsoring trips and internships that reveal Israel’s diversity and resilience.

We also take an unapologetic stance on Israel’s inclusivity by organizing visits, such as for LGBTQ+ communities to Tel Aviv’s Pride March. These experiences highlight Israel’s vibrant pluralism and refute misconceptions spread by groups like “Queers for Palestine,” whose paradox is as striking as “Chickens for KFC.”

Through these initiatives, we aim to cultivate advocates who see beyond stereotypes and appreciate Israel’s role as a multicultural democracy.

Our approach draws on the words of Benjamin Franklin: “Tell me, and I forget; teach me, and I may remember; involve me, and I learn.”

Participants learn by working alongside Israelis, experiencing the nation’s commitment to free-market principles, the rule of law, and social inclusion. They engage with the cooperative spirit driving Israel forward and return with a deep understanding of its unique role in the region.

The foundation’s motto, Facta non Verba – “Deeds, not Words” – guides our actions. We are reclaiming “Zionist” as a proud identity for those who advocate a safe and democratic homeland for the Jewish people. By fostering understanding and supporting Israel’s values through real-world interactions, we build allies in the global community.

As we peer past the event horizon of war into the possibilities of peace, the words often attributed to Hugo stated at the beginning resonate with clarity.

The 2023 Foundation’s vision is one such idea. If you believe in our mission, if you see value in fostering true understanding and lasting peace, then join us. Together, we can combat antisemitism, promote coexistence, and lift our gaze beyond the immediate challenges. Together, we can help Israel “win the peace” and build a future founded on tolerance, truth, and shared humanity.

The writer had a 30-year career as a professional soldier with the Australian Defence Force, finishing with the rank of colonel. He is the founder and chief executive officer of the 2023 Foundation, a nascent global harm minimization charity dedicated to combating antisemitism and fostering peaceful coexistence. Learn more at www.2023foundation.org.au.