Australia reviewing at least 66 defense-related export permits to Israel - report

Australia is reportedly reviewing 66 defense-related export permits to Israel, the Guardian Australia reported on Saturday.

These permits were approved prior to the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas War, and the review is conducted similarly to the assessment recently carried out by the UK government, which has yet to announce its outcomes, the Guardian Australia noted in the report.

The Guardian cited sources saying that the Department of Defense was weighing permits on an individual, case-by-case basis that fits into Australia's goals of respecting human rights.

A Defense spokesperson was quoted by the Guardian as confirming that the process is underway. The national flags of Australia and Israel are seen outside the building housing the Australian Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Additionally, the report noted that the Australian government has stated that the country has not provided weapons or ammunition to Israel since the start of the Israel-Hamas War, nor for the past five years.

Transparency over permits

However, the Australian government has been criticized for its transparency regarding each permit, and what each permit covers, the Guardian noted. Export permits are required for any goods and products covered by Australia's Defense and Strategic Goods List, the report wrote.

Australian officials earlier said, and were quoted by the Guardian as saying that the state issued about 247 permits that relate to Israel since 2019, with approximately 66 remaining "active."