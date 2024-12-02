The Galilee over Gaza: Gov't must restore security to all of Israel – editorial

Diaspora Affairs Minister MK Amichai Chikli took the stage at Israel Hayom’s security conference in Jerusalem on Sunday with a bold declaration.

“Settling in the Galilee is far more urgent than settling in Gaza.” Speaking at the Bible Lands Museum, the Likud MK captivated the audience with his clear-eyed focus on rebuilding Israel’s northern communities, highlighting the stark challenges faced by towns along the Lebanese border.

His remarks stood in contrast to recent calls for resettling Gaza as a punitive measure, instead urging Israelis to prioritize strategic, demographic, and economic imperatives that directly impact the nation’s future. With the October 7 attacks still fresh in the national psyche, Chikli’s pragmatic vision demands our attention.

The Galilee, located along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, has long been a critical region for national security. This became even more evident during the October 2024 escalation with Hezbollah, which followed the devastating Hamas attacks on southern Israel.

Border towns like Menara, Shtula, and Avivim faced significant challenges even before the war, including population decline and economic stagnation. These vulnerabilities were compounded by rocket attacks and infiltrations during the conflict, exposing the urgent need to strengthen these communities. A road blocked by the wall leads to settlements in the Upper Galilee (credit: Gal Gabish)

The Galilee is strategically vital

Strengthening the Galilee is not just about reinforcing the border; it is about ensuring that Israel’s northern flank remains secure against one of its most formidable adversaries, Hezbollah, which continues to restock its arsenal that sat at over 150,000 rockets. Resilient and thriving communities in the Galilee act as a critical buffer zone, reducing the potential for territorial and demographic erosion in this strategically vital area.

The Galilee is home to a mixed Jewish and Arab population, with many areas having a Jewish minority.

This demographic reality highlights the importance of incentivizing Jewish families to settle in the region, preserving Israel’s vision as a Jewish and democratic state. The 2022 State of the Nation Report by the Taub Center highlighted that economic disparities between Israel’s central and peripheral regions, including the Galilee, have led to stagnation in population growth and economic development.

By channeling resources into developing the Galilee, Israel can address these disparities, offering incentives such as affordable housing, employment opportunities, and improved infrastructure. In contrast, resettling Gaza would require vast military and political investments, diverting resources from existing communities that need support.

The aftermath of the October 2024 war provides an opportunity to refocus national priorities. Just as Israel rebuilt its economy and infrastructure after the Second Lebanon War (2006), it must now invest in regions like the Galilee, which were neglected even before the recent conflict. This is not just about recovery but about long-term growth and stability. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Communities along the Lebanese border were already in crisis before October 7, with limited access to quality healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. For example, Menara saw a 15% decline in population between 2018 and 2023 as young families left in search of better prospects. Rebuilding and revitalizing these areas will not only strengthen Israel’s northern border but also create a sense of security and belonging for residents.Calls for resettling Gaza, such as those made by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, may resonate emotionally, but they prioritize symbolism over practicality.

Resettling Gaza would provoke international outrage, potentially reignite conflict with the Palestinians, and require a permanent military presence to sustain. The resources needed for such an undertaking would be better spent addressing the tangible needs of the Galilee, where settlement efforts align with Israel’s legal and strategic framework.

History can remind us of the importance of focusing on practical, achievable goals. The Zionist movement’s success in establishing thriving communities in the Negev and Galilee during the mid-20th century laid the foundation for Israel’s territorial integrity.

Finally, Israel’s leadership must embrace a vision for the Galilee as a national priority. This includes allocating significant resources for infrastructure development, creating incentives for young families to move to the region, and investing in industries that can drive economic growth. Programs that support agricultural innovation, eco-tourism, and hi-tech development in the Galilee can transform the region into a vibrant economic hub.

Strengthening the Galilee is not just a matter of regional development; it is a national imperative. By focusing on this vital region, Israel can build a more robust, more secure, and more prosperous future for all its citizens. These words should guide us: The Galilee must come first.