Preserving Raphael Lemkin’s legacy of fighting against antisemitism - opinion

Raphael Lemkin’s intellectual and humanitarian contributions constitute a cornerstone of modern legal and moral frameworks aimed at preventing atrocities and protecting persecuted communities. As the originator of the term “genocide” and the principal architect of the 1948 UN Genocide Convention, Lemkin’s work has shaped global discourse on human rights and accountability.

Born in 1900 in what is now Belarus, Lemkin’s early exposure to antisemitism and mass violence profoundly influenced his lifelong commitment to justice. The Holocaust, during which he lost most of his family, crystallized his determination to ensure that the international community could no longer remain passive in the face of such crimes.

Lemkin’s Jewish identity and Zionist convictions were integral to his work, infusing it with both moral urgency and personal significance.

In recent years, Lemkin’s legacy has come under significant strain. The appropriation of his name by a Pennsylvania-based nonprofit, the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention, has sparked widespread concern. Established in 2021, over six decades after Lemkin’s death, the organization has utilized his name to advance narratives and agendas that are antithetical to the principles he espoused.

According to analyses by US media outlets and the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy, LIPG has sought to lend pseudo-legal credibility to Palestinian accusations of "genocide" against Israel while simultaneously distorting Holocaust history for political purposes.

The Lemkin Institute

Since its inception, the Lemkin Institute has promoted a narrative that aligns with a pro-Hamas agenda, targeting Israelis who take action against terrorism. The majority of its publications are framed as evidence against Israeli politicians and military personnel, portraying them as aggressors.

The organization has gone so far as to label Israel a “genocidal state that is completely out of control” and has claimed that Israel is “supported by a Western world that is, in large measure, too racist and Islamophobic to care.” These assertions, echoed on the institute’s website and the executive director’s LinkedIn profile, present an inflammatory and one-sided perspective that oversimplifies the conflict while vilifying Israel and its supporters.

As the head of Antisemitism Watch, an international NGO dedicated to combating antisemitism in all its forms, I felt it necessary to address this troubling development. To that end, I wrote a letter to Joseph Lemkin, Raphael Lemkin’s nephew and closest living relative.

In this letter, I highlighted the actions of the so-called Lemkin Institute, which has strayed far from its stated mission of genocide prevention, instead aligning itself with groups and ideologies that perpetuate antisemitic narratives, distort Jewish history, and glorify violence against Jews.

The actions of the Lemkin Institute dishonor the legacy of Raphael Lemkin and undermine the principles he championed. For an organization bearing his name to endorse narratives that delegitimize Zionism and perpetuate hatred represents a profound betrayal of his ideals.

Lemkin’s life was a testament to justice and accountability, informed by his Jewish identity and the personal losses he suffered during the Holocaust. The use of his name to promote ideologies contrary to these values is a stark reminder of the ongoing need to safeguard his legacy.

This misuse of Lemkin’s name reflects a broader, troubling trend: the weaponization of Holocaust history and Jewish suffering for ideological purposes. Such distortions not only compromise historical accuracy but also pose significant challenges to the global fight against antisemitism.

Raphael Lemkin’s legacy, deeply rooted in his identity and his dedication to preventing mass atrocities, must be actively protected from these appropriations. Only by confronting these misuses can we honor his memory and uphold the principles of justice and truth that he embodied.

Our letter represents just one of the many efforts our NGO is undertaking to combat antisemitism. We are dedicated to employing every available resource to challenge hatred and prejudice, whether by raising awareness, engaging policymakers, or fostering education.

The misuse of Raphael Lemkin’s name is not a minor concern but a critical issue that underscores the need to preserve the moral and intellectual foundations of genocide prevention. Confronting such distortions must be a shared responsibility, embraced by all who envision a world free from antisemitism, racism, and other forms of prejudice.

This duty extends beyond the Jewish community and calls on all individuals committed to justice, equality, and human dignity to take action.

The writer is the head of Antisemitism Watch and a researcher at Hadassah Academic College.