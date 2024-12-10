Israel’s battlefield superiority is a result of extraordinary innovation - opinion

Israel’s success against Hamas and Hezbollah in this war stems from a fundamental principle that has underpinned Israel’s security concept since its founding: the principle of quality. This refers to the quality of both personnel and the science and technology within the IDF.

Alongside the human element, this war stands out for its extraordinary technological superiority. Most of the systems used by Israel – from cyber to artificial intelligence (AI) and drones – are the result of Israeli innovation. The majority of these technologies originated within the civilian ecosystem, with subsequent security applications.

This phenomenon, known as dual-use technology, has become a cornerstone of Israel’s security strategy. Dual-use technologies are defined as those developed in the civilian sphere but later adapted for military use, and vice versa – technologies developed by defense agencies that are later adopted by the public (such as GPS, originally developed by the US military).

For example, cyber or AI technologies intended for the civilian market are now being used to locate wanted individuals or make decisions on the battlefield. IDF soldiers from Unit 636, operating under the 36th Division, eliminate Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon, October 9, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

However, the disparity between civilian and security development mechanisms presents a significant challenge.

While the IDF relies on dedicated security developments – such as missiles and armored vehicles – many security innovations today stem from the civilian world.

The security development process is slow, cumbersome, and costly, whereas development in the civilian ecosystem is fast-paced, driven by a large volume of ideas that are quickly realized and with relatively small budgets.

In recent years, security development institutions around the world have become increasingly aware of the differences between these two development environments and have begun to adopt mechanisms typically found in the civilian sector, such as venture capital funds and start-ups.

Defense technology

For example, the Israel Defense Forces’ Research and Development Administration (DDR&D – Directorate of Defense Research & Development) has entered this sphere through venture capital funds focusing on technological innovation. This has contributed to the rise of fields like defense tech, which combines civilian technologies with defense potential, including cyber, AI, drones, and space technologies.

Thanks to the integration of these technologies, Israel managed to neutralize threats on the two main fronts of the current war – Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon – within just a few months.

One of the most striking conclusions from this conflict is that the integration of civilian and defense development mechanisms is a key to maintaining Israel’s technological superiority. This bridge between the innovative civilian world and the focused defense world must be further strengthened, and dual-use technologies must continue to be developed to ensure the future of Israel’s national security.

The writer, an IDF reserve maj.-gen., is chairman of the Center for Cyber Research at Tel Aviv University. The center is co-hosting the DefenseTech Summit on December 10 and 11 at Tel Aviv University in collaboration with MAFAT, the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research & Development.