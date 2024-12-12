From fantasy to reality: The vision of an Israel-Iraq highway – opinion

Imagine renting a car in Tel Aviv and embarking on a scenic road trip through Syria to Iraq. Along the way, you pass prosperous towns bustling with friendly locals, flourishing from billions of dollars in trade between the Mediterranean Sea and the interior of the Middle East. Crossing the once-sealed border at Majdal Shams in the Israeli Golan Heights—now one of the wealthiest villages in the world—a pipeline under construction catches your eye. It snakes its way from Iraqi Kurdistan to the Port of Haifa, transforming Northern Israel into a vital trade hub rivaling the Suez Canal.

On both sides of the border, amid breathtaking landscapes and ancient ruins, groups of tourists, thriving marketplaces, and the sounds of construction herald an era of prosperity enabled by a historic agreement that allows goods and people to move freely, safely, and reliably between Israel and the broader region on the very highway you’re traveling.

This trade corridor wouldn’t just benefit Israel and its neighbors; it would also greatly enhance global economic security and supply chain resilience. By creating competition to transit routes like the Suez Canal and the proposed but temporarily stalled corridor connecting the Mediterranean to the Indian Ocean via Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, such a project would add redundancy to critical infrastructure.

What does this mean for the region?

More regional connections mean lower costs, greater economic equity, and less vulnerability to supply chain disruptions—outcomes of enormous importance to US national security in a multi-polar world.

This vision may seem like a distant dream. Yet decades of shifting geopolitical dynamics and Israel’s decisive military achievements against Iran and its “axis of resistance”—culminating in the fall of the Assad regime—have created an unprecedented opportunity for its realization. By leveraging ties with the Syrian Druze and fostering collaboration with Israel’s Kurdish allies, the foundation for this corridor can begin to take shape.

THE DRUZE of the Israeli Golan Heights, once loyal to the Syrian government, have increasingly integrated into Israeli society. This shift, driven by Syria’s brutal civil war and economic devastation, was further accelerated by the October 7 Hamas massacre and Hezbollah’s subsequent attacks on Druze villages like Majdal Shams. In one chilling incident, seven Druze children were murdered while playing soccer, galvanizing the community to embrace Israel for safety and stability.

Separated from their Syrian relatives since 1967, the Syrian Druze now inhabit both sides of the Israeli-Syrian border. Alienated from the Assad regime, they face existential threats from Islamist rebel factions, which view the Druze as heretics and seek to dominate the border region for attacks on Israel. Syrian Druze leaders have increasingly lobbied Jerusalem for protection, recognizing Israel as their best hope for survival. Protecting the Druze is not just a moral obligation—it is a national security imperative for Israel.

To defend their communities on the ground, the Druze have allied with Syria’s Kurds, who control the relatively stable, semi-autonomous Kurdish region in northern Syria. Renowned for their military prowess and liberal values, the Kurds played a pivotal role in defeating ISIS with coalition support. Their female fighters have become global symbols of resistance to extremism.

In neighboring Iraq, the Kurds—longstanding Israeli partners—remain landlocked and economically stifled by Baghdad and Ankara. For years, Israel was the largest importer of Iraqi Kurdish oil, but Turkey’s closure of the Ceyhan pipeline has left the region in economic limbo. A direct trade route through Syria to Israel would unlock global markets for the Kurds, offering economic lifelines and bolstering their autonomy. The Iraqi Kurds have resisted Iranian influence when it was at its strongest; there is little doubt they would do so again. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

To be sure, this vision faces immense obstacles. There is currently no road through the proposed corridor. Constructing one would cost an estimated $30 billion and require significant international investment, likely with US backing. Kurdish infighting and patronage systems tied to cross-border trade and oil revenues would need resolution. Above all, the security conditions necessary for construction would need to be established first.

Yet, the potential return on investment far outweighs these challenges. By connecting Israel to Iraqi Kurdistan, the corridor would foster economic resilience, reduce supply chain risks, and stabilize the region. Israeli expertise in infrastructure development, coupled with Israel’s proven security capabilities, position it uniquely to lead this effort.

THE FUTURE of Syria is uncertain. A united Sunni-dominated government could veto the project. However, Syria is more likely to fragment into autonomous regions, creating opportunities for localized agreements with the Druze and Kurds.

Iran will undoubtedly resist this project. Yet, Israel’s decisive military actions have severely degraded Iranian proxy networks in Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq. The Kurds have long resisted Iranian encroachment and remain reliable partners in countering Tehran’s aggression.

Turkey’s opposition to Kurdish autonomy is a longstanding challenge. However, Ankara’s deteriorating relations with Israel and the economic benefits of the corridor could eventually temper its objections. The Gulf states, which have deepened ties with Israel, may also exert influence over Turkey and Sunni factions in Syria to facilitate cooperation.

The most immediate threat is the potential for Sunni extremists to dominate Syria’s border with Israel. Jerusalem must act swiftly to prevent this scenario. Protecting the Syrian Druze is critical not just for humanitarian reasons but also to preserve the strategic opportunity for a trade corridor.

This project would bring significant benefits to the global community, creating new trade routes that reduce dependency on choke points like the Suez Canal. Diversifying supply chains would lower costs, increase efficiency, and reduce the risks of disruption. For the US, stabilizing Syria’s Kurdish regions and countering Iranian influence aligns with broader strategic objectives. By investing in this initiative, America can enhance its standing in the Middle East while promoting economic stability and security.

While a land bridge to Iraq may seem improbable, Israel has a history of achieving the impossible. From pioneering agricultural innovation to becoming a global technology hub, Israel has consistently turned vision into reality.

The Druze and Kurds—proven allies who share Israel’s values and enemies—hold the key to this transformative project. The economic, security, and geopolitical benefits would reverberate across the region and the world, fostering prosperity and stability for generations.

As Herzl famously said, “If you will it, it is no dream.” Israel, the US, and the Druze-Kurdish coalition have the chance to turn this dream into a reality. The time to act is now.

The writer is an US tech entrepreneur; award-winning pro-Israel activist; has worked at the nexus of American politics and foreign policy for over 15 years, including AIPAC; has strong ties to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq through philanthropic involvement with the American University of Iraq – Sulaimani (AUIS) and with Israel’s Syrian Druze community in the Golan Heights; and has spent most of the past year living in Israel.